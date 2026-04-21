Rivian Factory In Illinois Hit By EF-1 Tornado Causing Damage And Temporary Production Pause For R2 SUV

Rivian has confirmed that its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois sustained damage after being struck by an EF-1 tornado, leading to a temporary halt in operations tied to its upcoming R2 SUV.

Tornado Damages Building Used For R2 Production

The tornado impacted “Building 2,” a section of the factory associated with production and logistics for the R2 vehicle. The company reported no injuries and said employees followed safety protocols during the incident.

RJ Scaringe stated in an internal email that staff took shelter as alarms sounded and later supported cleanup and recovery efforts.

Images shared online indicate that part of the facility’s roof collapsed during the storm.

Operations Paused With Restart Expected This Week

Rivian has paused operations in the affected building while assessing the extent of the damage. Marina Hoffmann said the company expects to resume work in the impacted area later this week once it is secured.

Other parts of the facility and company operations remain unaffected.

R2 Launch Timeline Remains Unclear

The company did not confirm whether the disruption will affect the planned rollout of the R2 SUV, which is expected in the coming weeks. The damaged area is primarily used for logistics, including parts delivery, rather than core assembly.

Rivian is preparing for a significant launch, with projections to sell between 20,000 and 25,000 R2 vehicles by the end of the year. The company is targeting high initial demand, positioning the model among the faster electric vehicle launches in the U.S., following the performance of the Tesla Model Y.

R2 Central To Rivian’s Financial Strategy

Rivian continues to report quarterly losses, with investments focused on manufacturing infrastructure intended to support future scale. The R2 is expected to play a key role in improving financial performance as production volumes increase.

The model will initially be produced at the Normal facility alongside existing R1 vehicles and the company’s electric delivery vans.

Expansion Plans Include Georgia Manufacturing Site

Rivian is also developing a new factory near Atlanta, Georgia, which will support future production of the R2 and the R3 hatchback, first introduced in March 2024.

Construction began late last year, with vertical development scheduled to start this year. The company expects production at the Georgia facility to begin in 2028.

Featured image credits: Epoch Automotive

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