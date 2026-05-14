Amazon Launches Alexa For Shopping To Replace Rufus With Personalized AI Buying Assistant

Amazon announced Wednesday that it is launching Alexa for Shopping, a new AI-powered shopping assistant designed to provide personalized recommendations, automate purchases, and manage shopping tasks across Amazon and other online retailers. The assistant replaces Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI shopping tool introduced in 2024, and expands the company’s broader effort to integrate AI more deeply into the online shopping process.

Alexa for Shopping is powered by Alexa+ and is now available to customers in the United States.

According to Amazon, the new assistant supports both voice and touch interactions across mobile devices, desktop browsers, and Echo Show devices.

Personalized Recommendations And Shopping Guides

Amazon said Alexa for Shopping is designed to provide more tailored shopping assistance than Rufus, which focused primarily on helping users discover and compare products.

Users can interact with the assistant through Amazon’s main search bar or through a dedicated Alexa for Shopping chat interface.

The company said the assistant can answer shopping-related questions such as “What’s a good skincare routine for men?” or “When did I last order AA batteries?” while also generating customized shopping guides and recommendations.

Amazon stated that the assistant uses customer habits, preferences, and purchase history to improve responses over time and create what the company described as a more connected shopping experience.

Price Tracking And Automated Purchases

Alexa for Shopping can also compare products, monitor prices, and schedule recurring orders for household items such as paper towels or pet food.

Users can set price-based shopping instructions through natural language requests. Amazon gave the example of asking Alexa to automatically add sunscreen to a shopping cart if the price falls to $10.

The assistant is additionally capable of shopping outside Amazon’s marketplace.

Using Amazon’s “Buy for Me” feature, Alexa for Shopping can complete purchases from other online retailers on behalf of users.

The article noted that this level of AI-assisted purchasing may raise questions around AI autonomy and privacy as companies expand the role of automated shopping systems.

Part Of Amazon’s Broader AI Push

The launch follows several recent AI-related announcements from Amazon.

The company recently introduced “Amazon Now,” a 30-minute delivery service currently operating in dozens of U.S. cities.

Amazon has also launched an AI-powered feature that generates conversational audio responses to customer product questions in real time.

The introduction of Alexa for Shopping further places AI systems at the center of Amazon’s retail and customer service strategy.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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