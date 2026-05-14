Anthropic Surpasses OpenAI In Verified Business Customer Adoption, Ramp Data Shows

Anthropic has overtaken OpenAI in verified business customer adoption for the first time, according to the latest AI Index published by fintech company Ramp. The report, based on expense data from Ramp customers, found that 34.4% of surveyed businesses are paying for Anthropic services, compared with 32.3% for OpenAI.

The latest figures mark the first time Anthropic has held the top position in Ramp’s AI adoption rankings.

Ramp economist Ara Kharazian said Anthropic had already established a lead among highly active AI-adopting sectors.

“Anthropic has already been in the lead amongst the high adoption groups like finance, tech, professional services,” Kharazian told TechCrunch. “It’s across the other firms where OpenAI still has a lead, but that has been shrinking over the past couple of months.”

Anthropic’s Growth Accelerated Over The Past Year

The report draws from data tied to more than 50,000 companies using Ramp, providing a broad sample of business spending activity related to AI products and services.

According to Ramp’s data, Anthropic experienced significant growth over the past 12 months.

In May 2025, only 9% of surveyed businesses were paying for Anthropic products. That figure increased by 26 percentage points over the following year.

During the same period, OpenAI’s share of paying business customers declined by 1 percentage point, while the overall percentage of businesses using AI products increased by 9 percentage points.

The article noted that the broader trend also appears in other industry datasets.

On the usage leaderboard maintained by OpenRouter, OpenAI last ranked above Anthropic in December 2025.

Focus On Technical Customers

Kharazian said he was uncertain whether Anthropic’s lead would remain permanent, referencing concerns discussed in a related blog post.

However, he said the company’s recent growth demonstrated that its market strategy had been effective.

“What Anthropic did worked really well,” Kharazian told TechCrunch, “which was — start with a very technical customer base, focus on their needs, really succeed in execution and then start broadening out through tools like Cowork.”

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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