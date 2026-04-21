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Global Debut of iCAUR’s New-Category Concept Car – Preview the Highlights at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show

ByEthan Lin

Apr 21, 2026

The 2026 Beijing International Auto Show is just around the corner. iCAUR will make its global debut with the “To Infinity and Beyond” concept, unveiling a new concept car to the world for the first time. Featuring a futuristic streamlined body and breakthrough design, the car embodies the brand’s vision for future classics and reflects iCAUR’s philosophy to the next generation of automotive design.

As a premium new energy mobility brand, iCAUR is driven by classic design and new energy technology. Building on the V23 and V27, iCAUR has quickly gained a strong user base across more than 40 countries and regions, delivering a freer, more enjoyable, and reliable new energy driving experience to global consumers. The newly unveiled concept car marks the first preview of iCAUR’s next product lineup, while also reflecting the brand’s ongoing push into a more elevated and forward-looking direction.

Beyond the mysterious concept car, the V23 and V27 will also take the spotlight at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. Several customized versions and cross-category lifestyle products will be on display as well, with the right-hand-drive V27 making its global debut, further expanding the iCAUR product lineup. In addition, multiple modified models and cross-category ecosystem products will be displayed, fully demonstrating the capabilities of iCAUR DESIGN and the personalized lifestyle enabled by its customization ecosystem.

Since its global launch in the UAE this February, the all-round hybrid SUV iCAUR V27 has drawn wide industry attention, with market response exceeding expectations. Many users also believe its classic design will help shape automotive aesthetics in 2026. In right-hand-drive markets, the iCAUR V23 has already taken the top spot among new energy boxy SUVs in Southeast Asia. The newly introduced right-hand-drive V27 is expected to deliver equally capable performance, meeting diverse new energy mobility needs across these markets.

In addition, the iCAUR booth will feature the iCAUR DESIGN style zone, the iCAUR Life ecosystem zone, and a customization and expansion area. Meanwhile, at the upcoming 2026 iCAUR International Business Summit, the full iCAUR lineup, customized models, and AiMOGA will all make a major appearance, with more highlights to be revealed on site.

Come and unlock more excitement with us at iCAUR, Hall E1, Beijing Auto Show, April 24th.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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