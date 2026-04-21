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Placibly Announces Strategic Brand Positioning Focused on Underserved Industries

ByEthan Lin

Apr 21, 2026

The new brand initiative reflects the company’s focus on a growing but largely unaddressed problem within the restaurant and construction industries: increasing operational pressure with limited access to scalable hiring solutions. With this development, Placibly aims to redefine how these businesses access talent and manage their day-to-day operations.

Placibly, a hiring partner connecting US-based companies with remote talent across Latin America, today announced a new brand positioning centered on the restaurant and construction industries—two sectors that continue to operate with high operational demands and low awareness of remote hiring as a solution.

While much of the recruiting market remains focused on startups and technology companies, business owners in the restaurant and construction industries are often left without access to hiring solutions that fit how they actually operate. Consequently, administrative overload, scheduling complexity, and constant coordination demands continue to fall on owners and small teams.

This gap is exactly what Placibly is built to address. “We bring remote LATAM talent to industries that don’t even know it’s possible,” said Josy Quesada, Founder of Placibly.

In practice, this means bringing remote hiring into industries like restaurants and construction, where operational support roles are critical but often lacking. By doing so, Placibly allows business owners to offload back-office and operational responsibilities—including scheduling, coordination, and client communication—allowing them to focus on running and growing their business.

From sourcing and vetting to placement, Placibly manages the full recruitment lifecycle, with a strong emphasis on human evaluation and cultural alignment. This approach supports the company’s broader goal of improving how traditional industries access reliable, long-term operational support.

With this latest brand development, Placibly connects US-based companies with LATAM talent as it continues to expand access to remote hiring across industries that have yet to fully adopt it.

For more information on Placibly and its latest brand initiative, visit https://placibly.com/

About Placibly

Placibly is a hiring partner for US-based companies that specializes in connecting businesses with remote talent from Latin America. The company focuses primarily on the restaurant and construction industries, where operational and administrative roles are critical and often underserved. Through a human-first approach and deep understanding of both US and LATAM markets, Placibly supports companies in building reliable, culturally aligned remote teams.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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