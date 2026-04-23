DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

X Raises API Pricing For Link Posting To $0.20, Sparking Publisher And Developer Response

ByJolyen

Apr 23, 2026

X Raises API Pricing For Link Posting To $0.20, Sparking Publisher And Developer Response

Social network X has raised the cost of posting links through its API to $0.20 per link, up from $0.01, as the company states the change aims to reduce spam and limit misuse vectors.

API Pricing Changes Introduced

The platform outlined the updates last week through its developer account, where it detailed broader pricing adjustments. Alongside the increase in link posting costs, the price per post rose from $0.01 to $0.15. These changes alter how developers and publishers distribute content programmatically, especially those that rely on automated posting systems.

Impact On Publishers And Aggregators

The higher pricing has already influenced publishing behavior. Tech news aggregator Techmeme has stopped including direct links in its posts on X. Instead, its posts now instruct users to visit its website for the full context and links.

Earlier this week, Techmeme stated that the pricing adjustment contributed to its decision, though it noted links may return in the future. The publication also referenced a study by Nieman Lab, which found that posts containing links on X tend to receive lower engagement compared to those without links.

Dispute Over Link Engagement Claims

Nikita Bier challenged the findings cited in the study. He stated that the accounts included were “habitual headline+link posters” and did not add meaningful context to their posts. In a response to Gabe Rivera, Bier also said there is no system in place that reduces the visibility of posts containing links.

He further suggested that Techmeme include screenshots of user reactions alongside links when posting content.

Publisher Concerns Over Costs

Rivera reacted to the API changes earlier in the week, stating that the new pricing structure could require news organizations to spend hundreds of dollars each month if they continue automated link posting. He added that without paying these costs, publishers may need to shift to manual posting methods.

Ongoing Debate Around Links On The Platform

The discussion around how X handles link visibility has continued for several years. The company previously removed headlines from link previews, a change it later reversed after a short period. The latest pricing update adds another element to how links are managed and distributed across the platform.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Global Access To Commercial Spyware Expands To Around 100 Governments, U.K. Intelligence Reports
Apr 23, 2026 Jolyen
Gong cha Turns National Bubble Tea Day Into a Freebie Filled Celebration
Apr 23, 2026 Ethan Lin
OpenAI Partners With Infosys To Integrate Codex Into Enterprise AI Platform Topaz
Apr 23, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801