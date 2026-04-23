Global Access To Commercial Spyware Expands To Around 100 Governments, U.K. Intelligence Reports

Government access to commercial spyware has widened to more than half of all countries, with U.K. intelligence identifying around 100 states now able to deploy tools that infiltrate phones and computers to extract sensitive data, a rise from 80 in 2023.

Rising Access And Lower Barriers

The UK National Cyber Security Centre is set to present these findings on Wednesday, according to Politico, outlining how reduced barriers have made such surveillance capabilities easier to obtain. The agency indicates that this wider access increases exposure for U.K. citizens, businesses, and critical infrastructure, as both governments and malicious actors gain the ability to run advanced spyware operations.

How Commercial Spyware Operates

Commercial spyware, produced by private vendors such as NSO Group and Paragon, depends on exploiting vulnerabilities in software across smartphones and computers. Products including Pegasus and Graphite enable covert entry into devices, followed by extraction of stored data. Governments often state that deployments target serious crime or terrorism cases. Security researchers and human rights groups, however, have documented repeated use against journalists, critics, and political opponents.

Expanding Range Of Targets

U.K. intelligence reports that the range of victims has expanded. Targets now include bankers and wealthy business figures, alongside previously identified groups. This shift reflects broader application of spyware beyond traditional national security cases.

Government Perspective On Cyber Threats

Richard Horne, head of the NCSC, addressed the issue in a speech prepared for the CYBERUK conference in Glasgow. In remarks seen by TechCrunch, he stated that British companies are not fully recognizing the scale of current cyber threats. He added that most nationally significant cyberattacks affecting the United Kingdom originate from foreign state actors rather than independent cybercriminal groups.

China Linked Intrusions And Strategic Context

The U.K., along with several allied nations, continues to face intrusions linked to China. These operations aim to obtain sensitive information, monitor high-profile individuals, and establish access that could support disruptive cyber activity. Intelligence assessments connect such groundwork to scenarios involving a potential Chinese move against Taiwan, where cyber operations could delay or complicate Western military responses.

Leak Of Hacking Tools Raises Wider Risks

The spyware risk extends beyond state use. Cybercriminal groups now gain access to similar tools. Earlier this year, a toolkit known as DarkSword leaked online. The package included exploits capable of breaching modern iPhones and iPads. It enabled attackers to create malicious websites that could compromise devices running outdated software versions.

The exposure of DarkSword illustrates a recurring issue. Tools originally developed for government use can escape controlled environments and circulate widely. Once released, such capabilities increase the likelihood of large-scale attacks, placing millions of users at potential risk.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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