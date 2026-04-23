Gong cha Turns National Bubble Tea Day Into a Freebie Filled Celebration

This National Bubble Tea Day on April 30, Gong cha , the world’s leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets, is turning up the fun with limited-time freebies and fan-favorite drinks.

For one day only, guests who visit participating U.S. locations will receive an exclusive 20th Anniversary Pin with any purchase, while supplies last. Plus, Loyalty Members will enjoy an extra treat with a FREE boba topping in any drink.

“National Bubble Tea Day is one of our favorite days, as it gives us the opportunity to showcase what we do best,” said Missy Maio , Vice President of Marketing – The Americas for Gong cha. “This year is especially meaningful as we also celebrate our 20th anniversary. Our growth has been fueled by our incredible fans, and we’re excited to honor both the holiday and this milestone by sharing fun, flavorful treats with them.”

The timing couldn’t be sweeter. As Gong cha marks 20 years of handcrafted drinks and global fandom, fans can expect more surprises, special drops, and celebratory offers rolling out throughout 2026.

From indulgent favorites like the Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea to the iconic Taro Milk Tea, every drink is made fresh to order with premium ingredients. The National Bubble Tea Day offers are valid with any purchase*.

Not a Gong cha Loyalty Member? Signing up is easy! Join in-store using your phone number. For more information about Gong cha, including menu and locations, visit gongchausofficial.com or follow them on social @gongchatea .

*Restrictions may apply. Check store for details.

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world’s premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: “Gong cha” means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one’s possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets.

For more information, please visit gongchausofficial.com .