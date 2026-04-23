OpenAI Partners With Infosys To Integrate Codex Into Enterprise AI Platform Topaz

OpenAI has partnered with Infosys to integrate its AI tools, including the Codex coding assistant, into Infosys’ Topaz AI platform, targeting large-scale enterprise deployments.

Integration Focuses On Software Engineering And Automation

Infosys said the integration will support clients in modernizing software development, automating workflows, and deploying AI systems across operations.

Initial use cases include software engineering, legacy system modernization, and DevOps processes, as enterprises seek to incorporate AI into core infrastructure.

IT Services Sector Faces AI Driven Pressure

The partnership comes as Indian IT firms confront slowing client spending and increasing competition from generative AI tools that can automate traditional outsourcing tasks.

Infosys’ shares have declined more than 22% this year amid weaker forecasts, investor concerns about AI-driven disruption, and broader macroeconomic pressures linked to the U.S.-Iran war.

Part Of Broader Industry Partnerships

The deal reflects a wider trend of AI companies aligning with global IT service providers to expand enterprise adoption.

OpenAI has previously partnered with HCLTech, while Infosys has entered into a separate agreement with Anthropic.

Through the partnership, OpenAI gains access to Infosys’ enterprise client base across more than 60 countries, while Infosys enhances its AI service offerings.

Infosys Expands AI Revenue Contribution

Infosys reported that AI-related services generated ₹25 billion (approximately $267 million) in revenue during the December quarter, accounting for about 5.5% of total revenue.

The company has been increasing its focus on AI as part of its broader strategy to adapt to shifting market demand.

Codex Labs Initiative Supports Deployment

The collaboration aligns with OpenAI’s Codex Labs initiative, which involves engineers working directly with enterprise clients to deploy AI tools.

Partners in this initiative include Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, PwC, and Tata Consultancy Services.

OpenAI said Codex currently has more than 4 million weekly active users, reflecting growing adoption of AI-assisted coding tools.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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