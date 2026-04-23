DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

UGREEN Enters Sports Arena with New England Patriots Partnership

ByEthan Lin

Apr 23, 2026

UGREEN, a global leader in consumer technology, today announced a partnership with the New England Patriots, becoming the Official Technology Accessory Partner for the team’s 2026 season. This inaugural collaboration marks UGREEN’s first official sports partnership and is a major milestone for the brand in the North American market.

Through this collaboration, UGREEN will showcase its latest extra-tiny charging lineup as well as the SynCare AIoT Series, set for a commercial debut this football season, on one of the most prominent stages in professional sports. The partnership will introduce UGREEN’s ecosystem to a wide audience, highlighting the practical performance and everyday reliability the brand is known for.

Powering Every Play: UGREEN Fuels Fans at Gillette Stadium and Beyond

“Partnering with the New England Patriots reflects a shared commitment to high performance, innovation, and excellence,” said Samuel Zhang, chairman and founder of UGREEN. “The Patriots are a globally recognized sports franchise with a long and storied history of success. ‘Bring Your A-Game’ reflects how we believe technology should help people perform at their best in every moment, whether in the stands or at home, connecting fans to every play and every victory.”

UGREEN will activate across both physical and digital channels, with a strong presence at Gillette Stadium. During preseason and regular-season home games, fans will experience interactive tech activations in the Gillette Stadium activation zone and integrations across the team’s digital and social platforms, connecting fans with the Patriots on and off the field.

“UGREEN has a strong track record of innovation that will enhance how fans stay connected on game day and beyond,” said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer at Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “As we continue to elevate the fan experience at Gillette Stadium and across our digital platforms, this partnership creates new opportunities to engage Patriots fans in meaningful and impactful ways.”

UGREEN believes the New England Patriots embody what it means to “Bring Your A-Game,” a standard built on discipline, resilience, and the drive to outperform on every play. That same drive defines UGREEN, who creates technology that is always ready and always dependable, so every user and player can stay powered when it matters most.

Raising the Game: UGREEN’s Journey in North America

Since entering the North American market in 2014, UGREEN has built a strong presence across categories including charging, connectivity, and consumer storage. In 2025, the company ranked number 1 globally in both expansion accessories and consumer NAS shipments. In 2026, UGREEN drew further attention at CES, underscoring its momentum in consumer tech innovation.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned “UGREEN” brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of “More For You”.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

X Raises API Pricing For Link Posting To $0.20, Sparking Publisher And Developer Response
Apr 23, 2026 Jolyen
Global Access To Commercial Spyware Expands To Around 100 Governments, U.K. Intelligence Reports
Apr 23, 2026 Jolyen
Gong cha Turns National Bubble Tea Day Into a Freebie Filled Celebration
Apr 23, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801