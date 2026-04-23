DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

KACTUS Publishes Framework for 2+1 and Trispecific TCE Scaffold Design

ByEthan Lin

Apr 23, 2026

KACTUS, a leading recombinant protein manufacturer, has published a technical framework for engineering 2+1 and trispecific T-cell engager (TCE) therapeutics. This new resource addresses critical structural scaffold challenges faced by drug discovery teams as they move beyond conventional bispecific formats in immuno-oncology research.

The framework draws on the company’s portfolio of CD3 Proteins, the molecular anchors used to recruit T-cells in most TCE therapeutic designs, and addresses one of the more technically demanding transitions in modern immuno-oncology research: building functional constructs that engage three or more distinct molecular targets without compromising structural integrity or T-cell activation.

T-cell engagers are a class of engineered antibody molecules that bring cytotoxic T-cells into proximity with target cancer cells by simultaneously binding to CD3 on the T-cell surface and to one or more antigens expressed on tumor cells.

Conventional bispecific TCEs rely on two binding domains to make this connection. The 2+1 and trispecific formats extend that architecture by introducing a third specificity, most commonly a second tumor antigen target, a design strategy intended to narrow tumor selectivity and reduce the off-target T-cell activation that has historically limited the therapeutic window of early TCE compounds.

More information is available here: https://kactusbio.com/pages/cd3-proteins

CD3 proteins for TCR signaling are particularly sensitive variables in this engineering context. The CD3 complex includes four distinct subunits, epsilon, delta, gamma, and zeta, each contributing to the assembly and signaling function of the T-cell receptor at the cell surface. How a TCE molecule physically engages these subunits determines the threshold and selectivity of T-cell activation in response to antigen encounter. Research teams developing multispecific constructs rely on well-characterized CD3 reagents to evaluate how different scaffold geometries affect receptor clustering and downstream signaling before advancing candidates into preclinical models.

KACTUS supports these research workflows through its portfolio of CD3 Proteins in monomer, dimer, and complex-form configurations, produced through the company’s SAMS (Structure Aided Multiplex Screening) technology platform. The platform is designed to yield correctly folded, bioactive versions of proteins that are structurally difficult to express in standard recombinant systems, including membrane-associated immune receptors such as CD3. The company’s catalog of more than 3,000 proteins is used by biopharma development teams and academic research groups across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The commercial momentum behind TCE development is accelerating. According to DataM Intelligence, the global bispecific T-cell engager market reached $2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 25.1 percent through 2033, driven by a pipeline of more than 200 clinical-stage bispecific and multispecific antibody candidates across hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

Several TCE therapies have received regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in recent years, increasing demand for validated structural benchmarks and well-characterized reagents at the discovery and optimization stages of drug development.

As the industry moves toward more complex 2+1 and trispecific architectures, the quality of the underlying protein reagents becomes the defining factor for success,” said Vincent Wu, spokesperson for KACTUS. “Our goal is to provide researchers with CD3 proteins that mimic native receptor behavior, allowing them to address scaffold design risks much earlier in the development cycle.

KACTUS operates within a research supply ecosystem that connects protein engineering companies with therapeutic development programs at institutions ranging from specialized oncology centers to large integrated pharmaceutical organizations.

The company distributes its recombinant protein catalog through established channels across the United States, with additional distribution partnerships in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. KACTUS’s technical documentation is designed for researchers at both discovery-stage biotechnology firms and established biopharmaceutical developers focused on immuno-oncology pipeline expansion.

About KACTUS

KACTUS is a recombinant protein manufacturer based in Waltham, Massachusetts, providing life science researchers and biopharmaceutical developers with validated proteins for antibody development, T-cell engager engineering, and immunological research. More information is available at https://kactusbio.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

X Raises API Pricing For Link Posting To $0.20, Sparking Publisher And Developer Response
Apr 23, 2026 Jolyen
Global Access To Commercial Spyware Expands To Around 100 Governments, U.K. Intelligence Reports
Apr 23, 2026 Jolyen
Gong cha Turns National Bubble Tea Day Into a Freebie Filled Celebration
Apr 23, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801