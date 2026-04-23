Persefoni Yacht: The 53.8m Mariotti Superyacht That Has Made the Greek Islands Its Home

There are vessels that visit the Greek islands, and then there are vessels that belong to them. The Persefoni yacht — a 53.8-metre motor yacht built by the prestigious Italian shipyard Mariotti Yachts in 2012, comprehensively refitted in 2023, and managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance — belongs to the second and far rarer category. Her name, drawn directly from Greek mythology, is not a marketing decision. It is a statement of identity. Persefoni — the goddess of spring, daughter of Zeus, the mythological figure who moves between worlds and turns the wheel of the seasons — was chosen for a vessel that has come to know the waters of the Aegean, the Ionian, and the Saronic Gulf as intimately as any superyacht in the Mediterranean fleet. Over more than a decade of Greek island seasons, the Persefoni yacht has developed a relationship with this extraordinary cruising ground that is reflected in every aspect of how she operates, how she is managed, and how she is experienced by the guests fortunate enough to spend time aboard her.

The Greek islands offer what no other cruising ground in the world can match — a combination of natural beauty, ancient history, extraordinary cuisine, and geographic variety that has been drawing the world’s most discerning travellers to its shores for centuries. More than 2,000 islands and 9,000 miles of coastline stretch across four distinct and dramatically different island groups, each offering its own character and its own relationship with the sea: the volcanic drama of the Cyclades, the lush and sheltered passages of the Ionian Islands, the ancient harbours and crystalline coves of the Saronic Gulf, and the medieval grandeur and pristine remoteness of the Dodecanese. Greece has an enviably long yachting season — blue skies, warm seas, and extraordinary cruising from May through mid-October — and the Persefoni yacht is equipped to take full advantage of every week of it. Her twin Caterpillar engines deliver a top speed of 17 knots and a reliable cruising speed of 14 knots. A 150,000-litre fuel capacity supports a genuine operational range of 5,000 nautical miles — enough to connect every corner of the Greek archipelago in a single extended season without range anxiety shaping the itinerary. At-anchor stabilisers rated to zero speed ensure complete composure wherever the vessel drops anchor, from the exposed roadsteads of the open Aegean to the sheltered bays of the Ionian chain.

The Persefoni yacht was built for these waters on a Lloyds-classified steel hull that provides the structural authority the Aegean’s variable conditions demand — from the glassy morning calms of a Cycladic dawn to the afternoon chop that develops under a building summer Meltemi. Her aluminium superstructure balances this robust foundation with weight efficiency, preserving the performance characteristics that make her equally composed at passage speed and at anchor. Both interior and exterior were designed by the celebrated Florentine studio Luca Dini Design & Architecture — whose philosophy of restraint, proportion, and the intelligent use of natural light has produced, across thirteen Mediterranean seasons of daily use, an aesthetic that has aged with remarkable grace. At 928 gross tonnes across a 10.5-metre beam, the volumes Luca Dini worked with were exceptional for 53.8 metres — and he has used every one of them with the quiet confidence of a designer who understood from the outset that the greatest luxury is space that breathes and light that moves. Expansive windows draw the legendary quality of Aegean light into every interior space. The master suite features hydraulic balconies that open directly over the water, dissolving the boundary between the private world of the cabin and the extraordinary Greek landscape beyond. An additional balcony from the main deck foyer extends this connection with the outside world throughout the vessel. Six staterooms accommodate 12 guests in spaces of genuine palatial warmth — a master suite, a VIP cabin, three double cabins, and one twin, each conceived as a sanctuary of natural light and considered detail.

A world-class chef — whose credentials include formal training at one of Athens’ finest Michelin-recognised restaurants and extensive experience in the Greek capital’s most respected professional kitchens — crafts daily menus aboard the Persefoni yacht that celebrate the extraordinary produce of whichever Greek coastline the vessel is currently exploring. Fresh seafood from harbour fishermen. Volcanic-soil produce from Santorini. Wild herbs from Ionian hillsides. Cold island wines from producers whose names appear on no international list but whose character is unmistakably rooted in the specific geography of the islands where their grapes grew. Every meal is an event of genuine creativity and cultural depth. Every anchorage delivers a new ingredient and a new chapter in the same extraordinary story. A professional crew of 13, managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance to the highest standards of professional superyacht operation, ensures that every element of life aboard the Persefoni yacht — from the precision of passage-making to the warmth of the welcome at the gangway — reflects the vessel’s position at the very top of the Greek islands superyacht fleet.

For full vessel specifications and photography, visit the Persefoni yacht at www.persefoniyacht.com . Managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance at www.emperioyachting.com .