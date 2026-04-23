Megafurniture Strengthens 2026 Sleep Solutions with Enhanced Focus on Mattresses, Size Guidance, and Sofa Beds

Megafurniture, a leading Singapore home furniture retailer specialising in affordable luxury, has announced a strengthened 2026 focus on mattresses, size guidance, and sofa beds. This strategic category push is designed to help customers make more informed decisions when researching, comparing, and planning sleep-related furniture for primary bedrooms, guest rooms, and multi-purpose spaces.

In Singapore’s space-conscious homes — from compact HDB flats to condominiums and landed properties — choosing the right sleep solutions has become increasingly important. Homeowners today carefully evaluate mattress support and comfort alongside room dimensions and flexible furniture options (like single bed size), rather than purchasing items in isolation. The renewed emphasis on these categories addresses this holistic approach, making it easier to create restful, functional sleeping areas that suit both daily needs and changing household requirements.

The 2026 direction spotlights Megafurniture’s extensive Somnuz® mattress collection, which offers a wide range of support levels and materials tailored to different sleeping preferences. Popular models receiving greater attention include the Somnuz® Comfy 10-inch Individual Pocketed Spring Mattress (from $279, save up to 45%), the Somnuz® Comforto 10-inch Bamboo Fabric Latex Mattress (from $299, save up to 34%), the Somnuz® Comfort Night 12-inch Water Repellent Mattress (from $429, save up to 30%), and the Somnuz® Roman Supreme 10-inch Individual Pocketed Spring Mattress (from $399, save up to 40%). These premium mattresses feature individual pocketed springs for motion isolation, breathable fabrics, and targeted support for side, back, and stomach sleepers.

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Complementing the mattresses is practical size guidance across standard Singapore bed dimensions — Single, Super Single, Queen, and King — helping shoppers visualise how different sizes fit within typical room layouts while leaving adequate circulation space. This guidance is particularly valuable for first-time homeowners and renovators navigating smaller footprints.

Sofa beds add another layer of versatility, with standout models such as the Tooru L-Shaped Faux Leather Storage Sofa Bed, Perlino Fabric Sofa Bed (Water Repellent & Pet Friendly), Lizzie Velvet Lounge Sofa Bed, Herine Sofa Bed, and Mariane Storage Sofa Bed. These convertible pieces provide comfortable seating by day and full sleeping accommodation for guests by night, making them ideal for shared living areas or multi-functional rooms.

Many of these sleep solutions are currently featured in the ongoing RESET SALE, with discounts of up to 45% on selected mattresses and attractive savings across sofa beds. The promotions make premium sleep upgrades more accessible during this key furnishing period.

“Customers are approaching sleep purchases with far more research and planning than ever before,” said a Megafurniture spokesperson. “They want mattresses, size-appropriate beds, and flexible sofa beds that work together as part of a complete room solution — balancing comfort, space efficiency, and long-term value. Our 2026 focus simplifies that decision-making process and gives shoppers greater confidence.”

This initiative aligns with Megafurniture’s commitment to transparent pricing, low-overhead operations, and customer-first service. By presenting mattresses, size guidance, and sofa beds together online and in-store, the company helps simplify the furnishing journey for new homeowners, growing families, and those refreshing existing spaces.

Shoppers can explore the full sleep collection at megafurniture.sg or visit the showrooms to test mattresses and view real-room settings. The flagship store spans over 30,000 sq ft at 134 Joo Seng Road, while the new Giant Tampines outlet offers convenient access for east-side residents.

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About Megafurniture Megafurniture is a leading Singapore furniture retailer specialising in affordable luxury and modern home furnishings. With the mission “To provide affordable and reliable furniture & furnishings,” the company is committed to creating spaces that inspire and delight. It delivers stylish, functional, and high-quality pieces without high-pressure sales tactics, relying instead on transparent pricing and low overheads to offer exceptional value to homeowners. It delivers stylish, functional, and high-quality pieces without high-pressure sales tactics, relying instead on transparent pricing and low overheads to offer exceptional value to homeowners across the island.

Megafurniture operates two convenient showrooms that allow customers to experience furniture in real room settings. The flagship store spans over 30,000 sq ft at 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, Singapore 368359 (open daily 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM). The new Giant Tampines outlet is located at 21 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528765 (open daily 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM), bringing easy access to east-side residents in HDB flats, condominiums, and landed properties.

The extensive product range covers all major furniture categories, including: • Living Room Furniture – sofas, coffee tables, TV consoles, and storage units • Bedroom Furniture – bed frames, storage beds, side tables, wardrobes, cupboards, and chests of drawers • Mattresses & Bedding – premium Somnuz® mattress collections • Dining Room Furniture – dining tables (including extendable designs), dining chairs, and full dining sets • Home Office & Study Furniture – desks, study tables, and office chairs

Special collections are tailored to modern Singapore lifestyles: the Prestige luxury line for elevated design and craftsmanship, Pet-Friendly (scratch-resistant) furniture built for families with pets, Water-Repellent pieces that resist spills and everyday wear, and Sintered Stone surfaces for durable, low-maintenance elegance.

All furniture is available in popular trending styles such as Japandi, Mid-Century, Minimalist, Scandinavian, and Modern Contemporary. Customers consistently rate Megafurniture 4.8/5 across thousands of verified reviews, praising the combination of style, practicality, durability, and outstanding value.

Whether furnishing a new home, renovating, or refreshing existing spaces, shoppers can browse the full collection online at megafurniture.sg or visit the showrooms to see coordinated room displays. With a strong emphasis on customer-first service and transparent pricing, Megafurniture continues to simplify the furnishing journey for homeowners at every stage.