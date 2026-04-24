Maxi Home Strengthens Furniture Selection Support for Dining and Living Room Furniture to Empower Smarter Room Planning in Singapore

Maxi Home Furniture Singapore (Maxi Home Furnishing Pte. Ltd.), a trusted one-stop home furniture and furnishing retailer in Singapore, has announced an enhanced focus on dining and living room furniture categories. The move delivers stronger selection support, clearer product comparison tools, practical room-planning guidance, and expert consultation to help customers make more confident and informed furnishing decisions in today’s competitive market.

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With Singapore homeowners increasingly adopting a research-driven approach to furniture purchases, Maxi Home is responding by making it significantly easier to evaluate how dining and living room pieces fit real-life home needs. Shoppers today compare not only style and price but also precise measurements, material durability, storage capacity, ease of maintenance, after-sales service, and how items coordinate across shared spaces. This is especially critical in HDB/BTO flats, condominiums, and landed properties where space efficiency, daily functionality, and long-term value are paramount.

The renewed emphasis highlights the central role of dining and living room furniture in everyday family life. These categories are among the most considered decisions in the entire home planning process because they directly affect movement, comfort, storage, entertainment, and how the home is used day to day. Dining tables and full sets, for instance, often serve multiple purposes beyond meals — doubling as homework stations, casual workspaces, and social gathering hubs. Living room solutions, including sofas, TV consoles, coffee tables, and feature walls, define comfort, hidden storage, and the overall visual flow in open-concept homes that are common in modern Singapore residences.

Standout pieces currently spotlighted under the ongoing Malaysia Frenzy Furniture Fair 10.0 (extended) include sintered stone extendable dining table that resist heat, scratches, and stains while offering flexible seating for 6–10 people. These durable surfaces pair beautifully with matching dining chairs in fabric or leather finishes. Popular living room selections feature fabric and genuine leather sofas with recliner and slider options for ultimate comfort, space-saving TV console with ample hidden storage for media devices and everyday clutter, and coordinating coffee tables in clean Japandi and Scandinavian designs. Many of these items benefit from direct-from-factory pricing, eliminating middlemen markups and delivering exceptional value without compromising on quality or customisation.

“Customers are spending more time comparing options and carefully planning how furniture will actually work in their homes,” said a Maxi Home spokesperson. “Dining and living room purchases are often the most considered because they affect daily routines, family gatherings, and the overall look and feel of shared spaces. By investing in better selection support, clearer category guidance, and room-based planning tools, Maxi Home helps shoppers move from broad browsing to confident, future-proof decisions with greater ease and peace of mind.”

This initiative aligns perfectly with Maxi Home’s core promise of honest recommendations, transparent pricing, and customisation expertise built on over 30 years of combined industry experience. By presenting dining and living room collections with enhanced context — both online at maxihome.com.sg and in the physical showroom — the company simplifies the entire journey from initial research to real-room testing. Customers can now more easily visualise how a sintered stone dining table pairs with coordinating chairs and nearby kitchen cabinetry, or how a TV console anchors a living room layout alongside sofas, coffee tables, and custom feature walls.

The enhanced support is especially valuable for first-time homeowners setting up their BTO flats, renovators updating older HDB units, growing families needing more flexible seating and storage, and homeowners in condominiums seeking premium yet practical solutions. Free delivery and professional installation (for orders above $300) further reduce the stress and hassle of furnishing, while the expert team at the showroom provides personalised advice on space planning, material choices, colour coordination, and even full-room custom carpentry integration.

Maxi Home’s 2026 direction also reflects broader trends in Singapore’s home furnishing market. As more residents prioritise multifunctional and durable furniture amid rising property costs and evolving lifestyles, the company is committed to bridging the gap between online research and in-person confidence. Shoppers who begin their journey online can seamlessly transition to the showroom for hands-on evaluation, ensuring every purchase matches both their vision and practical requirements. This holistic approach reduces buyer’s remorse and supports longer-term satisfaction with pieces that truly enhance daily living.

In addition to product selection, Maxi Home places strong emphasis on after-sales service, including responsive customer support and reliable warranty coverage. These trust signals have become increasingly important as customers weigh not just the initial purchase but the full ownership experience. The company’s direct factory sourcing across Asia ensures consistent quality control while keeping prices competitive, making stylish upgrades accessible to a wider range of Singapore homeowners.

Shoppers can explore the full dining and living room collections at maxihome.com.sg or visit the spacious showroom at 5 Ubi Link, Maxi Home Building, Singapore 408548 (open daily 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM). There, they can experience furniture in realistic room settings, receive expert guidance, and even discuss custom built-in solutions such as feature walls or integrated storage that complement dining and living areas.

About Maxi Home Maxi Home is a trusted one-stop home furniture and furnishing retailer in Singapore, founded in 2019 by a team with over 30 years of combined industry experience. Operating with direct factory sourcing, the company eliminates middlemen to deliver honest pricing, superior quality control, and greater customisation flexibility.

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Guided by its mission to provide essential home furnishing solutions in one place, Maxi Home creates stylish, functional, and comfortable spaces for HDB/BTO flats, condominiums, and landed properties. The company specialises in thoughtfully designed furniture and custom built-in carpentry solutions that maximise space while suiting modern Singapore lifestyles.

Maxi Home operates a spacious showroom at 5 Ubi Link, Maxi Home Building, Singapore 408548 (open daily 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM). Customers can experience furniture in real room settings and receive expert guidance from selection to delivery and installation (free for orders above $300).

The extensive product range spans all major categories, including Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Mattresses & Bedding, Dining Room Furniture, Study/Office, and full custom carpentry solutions. All pieces are available in trending styles such as Japandi, Scandinavian, Contemporary, and Mid-Century.