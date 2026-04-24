Redwood Materials COO Chris Lister Retires Amid Layoffs And Executive Departures

Chris Lister is leaving Redwood Materials to retire, as the company confirms a series of leadership changes alongside recent workforce reductions.

Lister’s Role And Background

Lister joined Redwood in late 2023 as chief supply chain officer and moved into the chief operating officer role in 2024. Before joining the company, he served as a vice president overseeing operations at Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory. His promotion placed him closer to Redwood’s leadership core under founder and chief executive JB Straubel, who previously held the role of chief technology officer at Tesla and remains a board member at the automaker.

Company Confirmation And Timing

Redwood informed employees of Lister’s retirement internally, according to a source familiar with the matter. The company confirmed his departure to TechCrunch, with a spokesperson stating that it wishes him well in retirement. His exit follows shortly after the company disclosed layoffs affecting around 10% of its workforce, or approximately 135 employees.

Restructuring And Strategic Focus

The layoffs form part of a restructuring effort outlined by Straubel in an internal email reviewed by TechCrunch. He indicated that the changes are intended to support the company’s expanding energy storage business. Redwood has recently entered agreements with Rivian and Crusoe to supply refurbished batteries for grid storage applications.

Additional Executive Departures

Several other senior leaders have left Redwood in recent months. Bradley Mayhew, vice president of integrated supply chain, departed earlier this month. Guillermo Urquiza, vice president of mechanical engineering, left in March. Carlos Lozano, vice president of manufacturing, exited earlier this year to take a leadership role at Panasonic.

The company declined to comment on the individual departures but referenced Straubel’s internal message, which noted efforts to reduce layers of management.

Internal Messaging On Organizational Changes

In his communication to staff, Straubel stated that certain parts of the company had grown faster than necessary. He said the organization can continue to deliver key projects with a smaller, more focused team. He also noted that Redwood has adjusted to market conditions that have affected competitors, while continuing to build its materials and energy storage operations.

Featured image credits: The Blue Diamond Gallery

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