U.S. Special Forces Soldier Indicted Over Classified Information Use In Prediction Market Bets On Maduro Capture

A U.S. special forces soldier has been indicted after authorities alleged he used classified information tied to a military operation that captured Nicolás Maduro to place bets, generating more than $400,000 in winnings.

Indictment And Arrest Details

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges against Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who was arrested on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS and ABC News. Authorities allege that Van Dyke took part in the planning and execution of a military mission known as Operation Absolute Resolve, which resulted in Maduro’s capture in early January 2026.

Use Of Classified Information In Wagers

Federal prosecutors state that Van Dyke used access to sensitive, nonpublic information gained through his military role to inform his wagers. He had signed nondisclosure agreements that barred him from revealing or using classified material related to military operations.

Authorities describe the activity as an unlawful scheme in which insider knowledge about the timing and outcome of the operation influenced betting decisions, forming the basis for multiple charges including theft of government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and unlawful monetary transactions.

Timeline Of Bets And Financial Gains

According to the indictment, Van Dyke created an account in late December 2025 and placed 13 wagers between December 27 and January 26, totaling approximately $33,034. These bets focused on outcomes such as whether U.S. forces would enter Venezuela and whether Maduro would be removed from power by January 31, 2026.

Following the operation on January 3, when U.S. forces captured Maduro in Caracas, several related markets resolved in favor of those outcomes. Van Dyke’s positions resulted in profits exceeding $400,000, according to federal officials.

Efforts To Conceal Activity

Investigators allege that after securing his winnings, Van Dyke moved funds through a foreign cryptocurrency account and later into a brokerage account. He also attempted to obscure his connection to the betting account, including requesting its deletion under false pretenses and changing associated account details.

Official Statements On National Security And Markets

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that military personnel entrusted with classified information are prohibited from using it for personal financial gain. He added that federal laws governing national security apply to newer platforms such as prediction markets.

Separately, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said the case represents insider trading involving classified government information, emphasizing that such conduct violates federal law and undermines national security protections.

Growing Scrutiny Of Prediction Markets

Prediction markets have drawn increased attention in recent years as participation has expanded, including among public officials and institutions. Lawmakers are considering legislation that would restrict the use of nonpublic information in such markets, reflecting concerns raised by cases involving misuse of sensitive data.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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