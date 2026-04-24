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Bob Iger Rejoins Thrive Capital As Advisor After Stepping Down From Disney CEO Role

ByJolyen

Apr 24, 2026

Bob Iger Rejoins Thrive Capital As Advisor After Stepping Down From Disney CEO Role

Bob Iger has returned to Thrive Capital as an advisor, one month after stepping down as chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, a position he held for nearly two decades.

Return To Thrive Capital Following Prior Exit

Iger previously joined Thrive Capital in late 2022 as a venture partner for a brief two-month period. He left the firm when Disney’s board requested that he resume leadership of the company, following his earlier departure in 2020.

Role And Responsibilities At Thrive

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iger will collaborate with Thrive’s investment team and founders within its portfolio. His position as an advisor is not expected to involve full-time responsibilities. Iger also maintains an ownership stake in the firm, linking his role to both strategic input and financial interest.

Thrive Leadership Perspective

Josh Kushner commented on the appointment in a post on X, stating that Iger brings clarity and conviction to leadership and is returning at a time when such direction is needed.

Firm Scale And Recent Fundraising

Thrive Capital oversees more than $50 billion in assets, based on data from PitchBook. In February, the firm disclosed that it secured $10 billion in capital commitments for its tenth fund, marking the largest fundraising effort in its 17-year history.

Key Investments And Portfolio Holdings

The firm holds notable stakes in companies such as OpenAI, Stripe, and SpaceX. It also built a 7% ownership position in Cursor. Bloomberg reported that a potential sale of Cursor to SpaceX could value the deal at approximately $4.2 billion.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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