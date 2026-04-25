Aurrigo Plans Expansion With New Coventry Hub Targeting 500 Autonomous Vehicles Per Year

Aurrigo has outlined plans to expand its operations with a new manufacturing and engineering hub in Coventry, aiming to increase production capacity for driverless vehicles.

New Facility And Production Capacity

The company, currently based at the Bilton Industrial Estate, will relocate to a new site at Power Park Coventry. The facility spans 130,615 square feet and is expected to support production of up to 500 autonomous vehicles annually once fully operational.

Funding And Expansion Timeline

Aurrigo secured £14.1 million in funding for the expansion project at the end of last year. The move forms part of its broader effort to scale manufacturing and engineering capabilities within the autonomous vehicle sector.

Company Leadership Perspective

David Keene said the new hub represents a key milestone for the business. The company indicated that the relocation positions it within the United Kingdom’s developing electrification and clean mobility sector.

Workforce And Industry Positioning

Aurrigo stated that the new site will support job creation for skilled workers, including engineers and software specialists. The location, situated a short distance from its current base, is intended to strengthen its presence within Coventry’s mobility and automotive ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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