Ahead of Its Global Showcase at DREAME NEXT, Dreame Unveils Next-Gen Premium Appliances for the Modern Home Kitchen

Dreame’s upcoming DREAME NEXT launch event will take place April 27 to 30 (PT) in Silicon Valley. The event will bring together a diverse group of global attendees—from leading scientists and industry experts to media and NBA figures—for cross-industry discussions on smart technology and future home experiences. Dreame will highlight its expanding kitchen appliance business, with a dedicated session on the morning of April 28 focused on premium kitchen innovation for North America.

Its portfolio of premium built-in appliances—including dishwashers, ovens, range hoods and cooktops—has already earned international recognition for design and innovation, with honors such as the MUSE Design Awards, London Design Awards, and CES distinctions including the TWICE Picks Awards and Reviewed Awards.

At the session, Dreame Kitchen is expected to present a selection of proprietary technologies designed not just to showcase engineering innovation, but to improve how people cook, clean and manage their kitchens every day. Features such as the Wing-Deploy Robotic Arm Fume Containment System, Al Algorithm for Heating Curve, 3.3 Cu. Ft. Extra-Large Capacity, and Al Wide-Coverage Active Mechanical Spray Arm are aimed at solving practical household challenges—from hard-to-clean cookware and uneven washing results to longer cooking times and limited flexibility in meal preparation.

For North American consumers, the value lies in making premium kitchen appliances more intuitive, efficient and dependable in daily use. By integrating AI and automation, Dreame Kitchen seeks to help households save time, reduce effort and achieve more consistent results, whether in dish care or cooking performance. In this way, the brand’s technology is positioned to support not only higher appliance performance, but also a more convenient, streamlined and user-centered home experience.

This strategy is underpinned by sustained investment in research and development. Dreame has filed over 10,000 patent applications globally, including over 250 related to kitchen appliances, with nearly 70% of its workforce dedicated to R&D. In contrast to brands focused primarily on rapid market expansion, Dreame Kitchen is pursuing a long-term, technology-first model centered on product performance, durability, and user experience—qualities increasingly demanded in the premium appliance segment.

Building on that foundation, Dreame Kitchen is expanding its global footprint with a growing presence in North America, where it is introducing a new lineup as part of its “New Product Launching” Campaign (April 28 – May 31) led by three flagship products:

DZ601 Pro Built-in Dishwasher

The DZ601 Pro is designed to address one of the most practical gaps in dish care: consistent cleaning of heavily soiled and hard-to-reach items. Its StormWing spray arm improves coverage, while a 70°C high-temperature wash helps break down grease and dried-on residue. A reinforced bottom spray area and dedicated pot-washing rack support deeper cleaning for cookware and baking trays. With dual drying modes , 16-place setting capacity , 15-day flexible storage , and 44dB quiet operation , it is positioned for both everyday family use and high-load occasions.

The DZ601 Pro is designed to address one of the most practical gaps in dish care: consistent cleaning of heavily soiled and hard-to-reach items. Its improves coverage, while a helps break down grease and dried-on residue. A reinforced bottom spray area and dedicated pot-washing rack support deeper cleaning for cookware and baking trays. With , , , and , it is positioned for both everyday family use and high-load occasions. OZ601 Pro Single Wall Oven

Combining a 950W PowerFlex microwave system , true convection triple heating and air frying , the OZ601 Pro is built around speed and versatility. Its ±5°F PID precision temperature control and 175°F–550°F range support everything from proofing to high-heat roasting, while a quick-thaw algorithm, temperature probe and dual-cavity design are aimed at making results more predictable across different cooking tasks. For North American households balancing convenience and performance, it is designed to compress prep time without compromising flexibility.

Combining a , , the OZ601 Pro is built around speed and versatility. Its and support everything from proofing to high-heat roasting, while a quick-thaw algorithm, temperature probe and dual-cavity design are aimed at making results more predictable across different cooking tasks. For North American households balancing convenience and performance, it is designed to compress prep time without compromising flexibility. HZ601 Pro Chimney Range Hood

With 500 CFM suction, 4-level fan speed control and ReguFlow technology, the HZ601 Pro is designed to deliver strong ventilation for high-heat cooking while maintaining a clean, contemporary kitchen profile. Gesture control, low-noise operation and reusable dishwasher-safe filters reinforce its positioning as a practical upgrade for modern homes.

The upcoming “New Product Launching “Campaign (April 28 – May 31) will also introduce additional models, including the OZ601 Pro Microwave Combo Double Wall Oven, RZ601 Pro Front Control Gas Range, and CZ601 Gas Cooktop with five burners—further expanding Dreame Kitchen’s premium ecosystem in North America.

All participating models will be came with totally 5 years warranty protection which includes standard 2-year warranty protection for the entire device plus 3-year extended warranty and free shipping, meanwhile the three main products（Dishwasher DZ601 Pro，Single Wall Oven OZ601 Pro，Range hood HZ601 Pro）will be also provided free installation. More details on availability will be announced through Dreame Technology’s official website . For media and consumers in the U.S. and Canada, the upcoming rollout is expected to reflect Dreame Kitchen’s broader ambition to translate long-term R&D and AI-driven engineering into a more capable, more connected, and more premium kitchen experience for everyday homes.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

All aforementioned data is provided by Dreame Laboratory.