World premiere: LEPAS launches its NEV product portfolio at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

On April 24, the 2026 Beijing Auto Show officially opened. LEPAS, Chery Group’s all-new premium NEV brand, made its premiere on Auto China under the theme “Elegance Moves the World”. The brand unveiled its NEV strategy and introduced its global product portfolio, including the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L4 EV, and LEPAS L6 PHEV.

Confidence in the Year of Delivery starts with a strong product portfolio.

The LEPAS L6 EV is designed for urban mobility, featuring a low, wide stance inspired by Leopard Aesthetics and a signature lighting design. Equipped with VPD, H-NOA, Bosch IPB 2.0, and an advanced AI Agent, it enables seamless interaction across driving, parking, and in-cabin experiences. Its immersive cockpit integrates ambient lighting, fragrance, and drive modes to create a more responsive, comfortable environment—focused on ease rather than complexity.

The LEPAS L4 EV targets lightweight urban use, with a dynamic design, contrasting color options, and distinctive wheels. It delivers 160kW of power, a multi-link independent rear suspension, globally tuned chassis, and 21 ADAS and connectivity features. With a 500 KM-class range and fast charging, it balances everyday commuting with weekend travel—offering a practical, stress-free driving experience.

The LEPAS L6 PHEV is positioned as a versatile option for both city and long-distance driving. Its Super Hybrid system delivers extended range, while maintaining the Leopard Aesthetics design language and LEX platform tuning. It is designed to provide an “anxiety-free” Elegant Driving experience. Following the show, the model will begin its LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving to validate performance in real-world conditions.

They also mark the start of an accelerated product rollout, with plans to introduce 10 NEV models over the next three years across multiple powertrain options.

From April 26 to 28, LEPAS Global Partner Conference will be held, alongside the unveiling of an upgraded brand ecosystem pavilion—further accelerating its Year of Delivery.

From brand vision to product reality, and from regional debut to global rollout, LEPAS is demonstrating that elegance is more than a concept—it’s a new kind of mobility experience that users can see, feel, and choose.