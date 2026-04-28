Claire’s Closes All UK And Ireland Stores After Entering Administration Again

Claire’s has shut all of its standalone stores in the UK and Ireland after falling into administration for the second time within a year, marking a significant contraction of its retail presence in the region.

Store Closures And Job Losses

Administrator Kroll confirmed that 154 stores have ceased trading as of 27 April, with more than 1,300 employees notified of redundancy. While standalone locations have closed, Claire’s concessions and its operations across Europe will continue.

Financial Struggles And Administration

Claire’s had previously been placed into administration earlier in the year by its owner Modella Capital. The firm cited weak Christmas trading as a key factor, describing performance during the period as “alarming” and leaving the business in a vulnerable financial position.

Competitive Pressures And Market Changes

The retailer has faced increasing competition from lower-cost online platforms such as Shein and Temu, which have expanded their presence in accessories and fast-fashion categories.

At the same time, shifts in consumer preferences and broader challenges affecting High Street retail have contributed to declining demand for traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Cost Environment And Industry Challenges

Modella Capital also pointed to rising operational costs, including increases in National Insurance Contributions, as factors contributing to the company’s difficulties. The firm said the wider retail environment remains challenging, with pressure from both cost increases and changing shopping behavior.

Brand Presence And Legacy

Claire’s, known for its brightly colored stores, jewelry offerings, and ear-piercing services, has been a longstanding presence in youth retail, particularly among teenage shoppers.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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