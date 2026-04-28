DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Business Europe Latest Newsbreak

Claire’s Closes All UK And Ireland Stores After Entering Administration Again

ByJolyen

Apr 28, 2026

Claire’s Closes All UK And Ireland Stores After Entering Administration Again

Claire’s has shut all of its standalone stores in the UK and Ireland after falling into administration for the second time within a year, marking a significant contraction of its retail presence in the region.

Store Closures And Job Losses

Administrator Kroll confirmed that 154 stores have ceased trading as of 27 April, with more than 1,300 employees notified of redundancy. While standalone locations have closed, Claire’s concessions and its operations across Europe will continue.

Financial Struggles And Administration

Claire’s had previously been placed into administration earlier in the year by its owner Modella Capital. The firm cited weak Christmas trading as a key factor, describing performance during the period as “alarming” and leaving the business in a vulnerable financial position.

Competitive Pressures And Market Changes

The retailer has faced increasing competition from lower-cost online platforms such as Shein and Temu, which have expanded their presence in accessories and fast-fashion categories.

At the same time, shifts in consumer preferences and broader challenges affecting High Street retail have contributed to declining demand for traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Cost Environment And Industry Challenges

Modella Capital also pointed to rising operational costs, including increases in National Insurance Contributions, as factors contributing to the company’s difficulties. The firm said the wider retail environment remains challenging, with pressure from both cost increases and changing shopping behavior.

Brand Presence And Legacy

Claire’s, known for its brightly colored stores, jewelry offerings, and ear-piercing services, has been a longstanding presence in youth retail, particularly among teenage shoppers.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Global Media Test Drive: iCAUR i-AWD Redefines New Energy Off-Roading
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Electric Off-Road, Redefined: Global Media Put iCAUR i-AWD to the Test in Wuhu
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
End-to-End Digital Traceable Production: The iCAUR Smart Factory Showcases a New Form of Modern Automotive Smart Manufacturing
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801