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SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce to Address High School Students at Maryland’s First Blockchain Career Conference

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

Maryland’s first major blockchain career conference opens July 13 at Capitol Technology University in Laurel, delivering five days of blockchain education, workforce development, and career programming for residents at every stage of their careers and education. 

Maryland Blockchain & Career Week is designed to serve high school students, adult career changers, legal and compliance professionals, business owners, retirees, and families — built around the region’s rapidly growing demand for blockchain-literate talent. 

SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, who leads the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force, will deliver remarks to high school students as part of the conference programming. State officials and legislative staff will participate in technology- and workforce-focused sessions throughout the week. 

“This is Maryland’s conference — built in Maryland, designed for Maryland, and free for Marylanders. We’re 25 miles from the U.S. Capitol. The jobs emerging in this region will define Maryland’s next decade, and tech is where they are being created right now.” — Jacqueline Cooper, JD, Founder, Maryland Blockchain Association 

The conference runs at Capitol Technology University in Laurel, a nationally accredited STEM institution serving as both venue and educational partner. More than 500 attendees are expected across the five days. 

Maryland residents can register at no charge at www.marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference

EVENT DETAILS 

Dates: July 13–17, 2026 

Venue: Capitol Technology University, 11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel, MD 20708 

Website: www.marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference 

Registration: Free for Maryland residents, subject to capacity

About the Maryland Blockchain Association 

The Maryland Blockchain Association (MDBA) is a Maryland-based organization dedicated to advancing blockchain education, workforce development, and sound regulatory frameworks across the state. MDBA convenes industry, academia, and government to expand access to blockchain careers and to position Maryland as a leading hub for digital asset innovation. 

About Capitol Technology University 

Capitol Technology University is a nationally accredited, non-profit STEM university located in Laurel, Maryland. Founded in 1927, CapTech offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, and related fields, and serves as the educational partner for Maryland Blockchain Career & Innovation Week. 

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is a media sponsor for 2026 BlockchAIn Bootcamp & Workforce Expo. Blockchain Wire is the first press release distribution service focused exclusively on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 news. Offering global reach and industry-specific targeting, Blockchain Wire helps companies scale their message to investors, journalists, and enthusiasts worldwide. Visit https://blockchainwire.io

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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