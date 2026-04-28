All-cash transactions accounted for 27% of existing home sales in March 2026, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. The sustained elevation reflects how much of the U.S. housing market has shifted away from traditional financed sales as mortgage rates remain near 6.2% and homes sit on market longer than they did a year ago.

For sellers on the other side of those transactions, the speed and certainty of a cash sale have always come with a tradeoff: a single offer, often well below market value, presented under tight deadlines by an investor whose business depends on acquiring the property at a discount. That dynamic has drawn growing scrutiny from consumer-protection regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, which has issued repeated warnings about deceptive practices targeting homeowners in distressed-sale situations.

DealMate Real Estate, a St. Petersburg, Florida-based company operating in all 50 states since September 2024, has built its business on restructuring that transaction. The company functions as a national cash offer marketplace rather than as a buyer, connecting homeowners with multiple verified cash buyers and discount commission agents in a single platform, and surfacing competing offers within roughly 24 hours.

DealMate Real Estate recently received the Stellar Business Award for Best Cash Real Estate Service in the United States and was recognized by Real Estate Today as an emerging resource for sellers who want to protect themselves from unfair cash sale terms.

A Response To Long Standing Concerns In Cash Sales

The structural distinction matters because it removes the conflict of interest baked into the traditional single-offer model. A direct cash buyer makes one offer and has every financial incentive to keep that number as low as possible. DealMate’s marketplace surfaces competing offers from multiple verified buyers, producing the opposite dynamic. Buyers have to compete for the seller’s business rather than the other way around.

Sellers submit basic property details and receive offers within 24 hours. Each homeowner is paired with a Home Offer Strategist, a dedicated advisor who walks through the comparative economics of each option before any commitment is made. The platform is free, charges no fees to homeowners at any stage, and carries no obligation to accept any offer received.

“The cash real estate market has been broken for too long,” Mike Bennett, Co-Founder of DealMate Real Estate, said. “Too many sellers have been taken advantage of by investors who prey on their urgency. We are here to give sellers their power back, whether that means selling for cash or choosing a smarter option.”

Emphasis On Education And Transparency

A central feature of the DealMate Real Estate model is education. The company states that it prioritizes clear explanations of each sale option, including how investors typically profit, what trade offs exist between speed and price, and which types of offers may be more suitable for specific situations.

When the math favors a traditional listing over any cash offer, DealMate tells the seller directly. The company’s compensation model is what makes that recommendation financially viable. Fees are paid by the buyer at closing rather than out of seller proceeds, which removes the incentive to push a transaction that does not serve the homeowner.

“We are not here to push one solution,” said Co-Founder Ojie Ronato. “We are here to make sure sellers do not get trapped in a deal that is not in their best interest.”

Seller reviews, including those available through Google Reviews , provide additional insight into how the process works in real transactions.

Protecting Sellers From Predatory Practices

DealMate Real Estate identifies several common risks in the cash sale environment. These include contracts that allow buyers to reduce the price late in the process, inspection clauses that enable renegotiation after a property is under contract, and assignment clauses that permit the buyer to resell the contract to another investor.

The marketplace’s verification process is intended to screen out buyers who rely on these tactics. According to the company, participating buyers must meet standards related to funding reliability, communication practices, and adherence to transparent terms. DealMate Real Estate also reports that its Home Offer Strategists review contracts with sellers and flag provisions that may be unfair or confusing.

By separating its role as an intermediary and educator from the role of buyer, DealMate Real Estate states that it does not benefit from any particular offer winning out over another. The company’s stated goal is to help homeowners avoid being undersold or pressured into agreements that do not align with their priorities.

Recognition And Industry Impact

The conditions driving cash sales show no signs of easing: elevated mortgage rates, longer marketing times, equity-rich sellers, and life events that demand quick decisions. NAR’s most recent forecast projects a 4 percent increase in existing-home sales in 2026, with cash transactions continuing to occupy an outsized share of that activity. Wholesaler licensing requirements have expanded in several states over the past two years, and the FTC has continued to flag distressed-property sales as a high-risk category for consumer harm.

DealMate Real Estate has continued to build industry recognition for its seller-focused approach to cash home transactions. In addition to receiving the Stellar Business Award for Best Cash Real Estate Service in the United States, the company was also named “Best Cash Home Sale Service in the United States of 2026 ” by Best of Best Review, highlighting its growing influence in reshaping how homeowners evaluate cash offers and alternative selling options. These honors reflect DealMate’s emphasis on transparency, verified buyers, and providing homeowners with multiple competing offers rather than a single take-it-or-leave-it cash bid, reinforcing its position as an emerging leader in the proptech and real estate marketplace sector.

For the homeowners on the receiving end of cash transactions, the question of whether the offer they sign represents a fair price has rarely had a clear answer. DealMate is betting that giving them multiple verified offers to compare, alongside a discount agent option when listing makes more financial sense, is the closest thing the market has produced to one.

About DealMate Real Estate

DealMate Real Estate, LLC is a national cash offer marketplace that helps homeowners navigate all cash and alternative sale strategies while aiming for the best financial outcome. The company operates in all 50 states and connects sellers with verified cash buyers, creative finance options, novation partners, and top performing discount commission agents. DealMate Real Estate does not purchase homes directly. Instead, it provides a free and secure platform for comparing multiple offers, along with guidance from Home Offer Strategists who explain each option in clear terms. The company focuses on education, transparency, and seller protection, with the goal of reducing the risk of scams, hidden fees, and unfair contracts.

Ready to explore your options? Visit DealMate Real Estate or connect on Facebook and Instagram to learn more. For personalized assistance, email support@sellwithdealmate.com today.