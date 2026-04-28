DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Where Driving Instinct Meets Design: EXEED ES GT Interior Makes Its Debut at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

2026 Beijing Auto Show officially opened on April 24. On the opening day, EXEED officially unveiled the interiors of the ES GT and EX8, marking their global debut. As the first cross touring in EXEED’s EXLANTIX premium new energy lineup, the ES GT interior seamlessly integrates sporty elements with advanced luxury technologies, creating a driver-focused cockpit that blends intuitive interaction with emotional engagement, reflecting EXEED’s unique interpretation of the smart cockpit.

A driver-centric, wraparound cockpit that redefines sport luxury

The ES GT interior adopts a driver-centric, symmetrical wraparound layout, creating a distinctly modern sport-luxury aesthetic. The center console extends seamlessly into the door panels, where rising wraparound lines enclose the front cockpit and define a performance-driven architecture, delivering a focused and immersive driving experience. The cockpit is defined by matte dark grey and black materials, accented with fluorescent green stitching, trim elements, and ambient lighting, creating a strong visual contrast that enhances its sporty character. Horizontal design lines enhance the perceived width of the instrument panel, while a combination of leather, textured trim, and metallic accents defines layered surfacing that gives the center console a minimalist yet richly detailed appearance.

The ES GT reflects EXEED’s consistent commitment to premium quality in its materials and craftsmanship. The upper instrument panel is finished in extensive soft-touch leather, with fluorescent green stitching accentuating its clean, sharp contours and highlighting the precision of the craftsmanship. A central trim panel featuring a carbon-fiber-inspired woven texture spans the cockpit, with concealed ambient lighting beneath it casting a soft, even glow that creates a refined technological atmosphere. Notably, EXLANTIX introduces real carbon-fiber panels for the first time on the ES GT. Under concealed ambient lighting, the surface texture reveals a soft, restrained optical effect, seamlessly blending high-performance materials with a refined sensory experience. The front passenger-side trim integrates an illuminated “EXEED” emblem, complemented by a dot-matrix light panel that enhances the cockpit’s ambient layering through subtle detailing.

The synergy of technology and interaction reshapes the smart cockpit experience.

The ES GT extends its driver-centric design philosophy into intelligent interaction. The instrument panel features a full-width screen layout, seamlessly integrating the center infotainment display and passenger entertainment screen into a unified digital interface. The center infotainment display features a floating, adjustable-angle design that can be tilted or shifted toward the driver, balancing ease of information access with ergonomic usability. The screen UI adopts a dark-themed interface, integrating modules such as a starry-sky visual effect, music playback, and weather information, presenting a refined and restrained technological aesthetic.

The steering wheel features a two-spoke, flat-bottom sporty design, with integrated multi-function controls on both sides, creating a clean, driver-focused feel. The center console area retains dual cup holders, a sliding storage compartment, and essential physical buttons, complementing the digital experience with practical, tactile usability for intuitive, distraction-free operation. The door panels closely align with the front cockpit design, integrating window controls, seat adjustment switches, and large speaker units, while textured trim and fluorescent green stitching echo the instrument panel’s design language.

The front seats feature an integrated sport design with “GT” branding on the headrests, while the backrests and cushions are finished in Nappa leather with geometric diamond-quilted stitching and equipped with active side bolsters to provide stable lateral support for the driver. The rear cockpit continues the design language of the front, with door panels and seats featuring fluorescent green stitching, ambient light strips, and large speaker units, ensuring visual and experiential continuity throughout the cockpit.

The ambient lighting system serves as a key emotional element of the ES GT cockpit, with a fluorescent green light strip running across the instrument panel, door panels, and center console to unify the entire cockpit space, echoing the stitching color and enhancing immersion during night driving. The door speaker grilles feature a spiral-texture design with refined detailing, working in harmony with the multi-speaker audio system to elevate the auditory experience.

The ES GT interior debut marks another step forward in EXEED’s integration of sport luxury with smart cockpit design. By precisely addressing driver perception needs, the ES GT integrates tactile feedback, optical effects, and interaction layout into a cohesive cockpit system, enhancing its sporty character while giving technology a more human and emotional dimension. With the simultaneous debut of the ES GT and EX8 interiors, EXEED continues to broaden its vision of future intelligent mobility through a differentiated product strategy.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

EXEED Debuts at Auto China 2026 with ES GT Interior & All-New Full-Size SUV, Defining the Perpetua Family Design Aesthetics.
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Safety Training Seminars Launches State-of-the-Art CPR Certification School in Gilroy
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Building a Concept Eco-City: Chery Fully Upgrades Its Global Symbiotic Ecosystem
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801