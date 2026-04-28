Where Driving Instinct Meets Design: EXEED ES GT Interior Makes Its Debut at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

2026 Beijing Auto Show officially opened on April 24. On the opening day, EXEED officially unveiled the interiors of the ES GT and EX8, marking their global debut. As the first cross touring in EXEED’s EXLANTIX premium new energy lineup, the ES GT interior seamlessly integrates sporty elements with advanced luxury technologies, creating a driver-focused cockpit that blends intuitive interaction with emotional engagement, reflecting EXEED’s unique interpretation of the smart cockpit.

A driver-centric, wraparound cockpit that redefines sport luxury

The ES GT interior adopts a driver-centric, symmetrical wraparound layout, creating a distinctly modern sport-luxury aesthetic. The center console extends seamlessly into the door panels, where rising wraparound lines enclose the front cockpit and define a performance-driven architecture, delivering a focused and immersive driving experience. The cockpit is defined by matte dark grey and black materials, accented with fluorescent green stitching, trim elements, and ambient lighting, creating a strong visual contrast that enhances its sporty character. Horizontal design lines enhance the perceived width of the instrument panel, while a combination of leather, textured trim, and metallic accents defines layered surfacing that gives the center console a minimalist yet richly detailed appearance.

The ES GT reflects EXEED’s consistent commitment to premium quality in its materials and craftsmanship. The upper instrument panel is finished in extensive soft-touch leather, with fluorescent green stitching accentuating its clean, sharp contours and highlighting the precision of the craftsmanship. A central trim panel featuring a carbon-fiber-inspired woven texture spans the cockpit, with concealed ambient lighting beneath it casting a soft, even glow that creates a refined technological atmosphere. Notably, EXLANTIX introduces real carbon-fiber panels for the first time on the ES GT. Under concealed ambient lighting, the surface texture reveals a soft, restrained optical effect, seamlessly blending high-performance materials with a refined sensory experience. The front passenger-side trim integrates an illuminated “EXEED” emblem, complemented by a dot-matrix light panel that enhances the cockpit’s ambient layering through subtle detailing.

The synergy of technology and interaction reshapes the smart cockpit experience.

The ES GT extends its driver-centric design philosophy into intelligent interaction. The instrument panel features a full-width screen layout, seamlessly integrating the center infotainment display and passenger entertainment screen into a unified digital interface. The center infotainment display features a floating, adjustable-angle design that can be tilted or shifted toward the driver, balancing ease of information access with ergonomic usability. The screen UI adopts a dark-themed interface, integrating modules such as a starry-sky visual effect, music playback, and weather information, presenting a refined and restrained technological aesthetic.

The steering wheel features a two-spoke, flat-bottom sporty design, with integrated multi-function controls on both sides, creating a clean, driver-focused feel. The center console area retains dual cup holders, a sliding storage compartment, and essential physical buttons, complementing the digital experience with practical, tactile usability for intuitive, distraction-free operation. The door panels closely align with the front cockpit design, integrating window controls, seat adjustment switches, and large speaker units, while textured trim and fluorescent green stitching echo the instrument panel’s design language.

The front seats feature an integrated sport design with “GT” branding on the headrests, while the backrests and cushions are finished in Nappa leather with geometric diamond-quilted stitching and equipped with active side bolsters to provide stable lateral support for the driver. The rear cockpit continues the design language of the front, with door panels and seats featuring fluorescent green stitching, ambient light strips, and large speaker units, ensuring visual and experiential continuity throughout the cockpit.

The ambient lighting system serves as a key emotional element of the ES GT cockpit, with a fluorescent green light strip running across the instrument panel, door panels, and center console to unify the entire cockpit space, echoing the stitching color and enhancing immersion during night driving. The door speaker grilles feature a spiral-texture design with refined detailing, working in harmony with the multi-speaker audio system to elevate the auditory experience.

The ES GT interior debut marks another step forward in EXEED’s integration of sport luxury with smart cockpit design. By precisely addressing driver perception needs, the ES GT integrates tactile feedback, optical effects, and interaction layout into a cohesive cockpit system, enhancing its sporty character while giving technology a more human and emotional dimension. With the simultaneous debut of the ES GT and EX8 interiors, EXEED continues to broaden its vision of future intelligent mobility through a differentiated product strategy.