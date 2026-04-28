EXEED Debuts at Auto China 2026 with ES GT Interior & All-New Full-Size SUV, Defining the Perpetua Family Design Aesthetics.

At today’s 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), EXEED staged a stunning reveal of the EXLANTIX ES GT interior and an all-new full-size flagship SUV concept, under the brand theme “Momentum Forward.” Making their grand global premiere for global media and industry partners, both creations are crafted with the iconic Perpetua family design language. They embody EXEED’s cutting-edge advancements in intelligent cockpit technology and human-vehicle interaction, ushering in a brand-new chapter of EXEED’s premium, tech-driven upgrade journey.

ES GT: Fluid Silhouette, Refined Tech Prowess

As the first crossover wagon within the EXLANTIX lineup, the ES GT interior carries forward the sleek, natural extended aesthetics of the Perpetua design, anchored by a symmetrical wrap-around cockpit layout. According to interior design lead Yang, the ES GT is engineered to elevate immersive driving sensory experience. It introduces brand-new integrated sport seats with active side bolsters, locking in stable body support even under intense driving conditions.

The cockpit adopts a dual-screen interactive system, pairing a panoramic horizon display with a floating central control screen. The seamless horizon screen stretches across the dashboard from the driver’s instrument panel to the front passenger zone for uninterrupted visual enjoyment, while the independently mounted floating central screen features streamlined functional zoning, building a highly intuitive, tech-infused interactive space.

Marking a first for the EXLANTIX series, genuine full carbon fiber trim is extensively adopted throughout the cabin. Exclusive authentic carbon fiber embellishes the layered center console with striking three-dimensional texture, complemented by matching carbon fiber inlays on front and rear door panels and key cockpit joint areas to deliver consistent premium material craftsmanship across the entire vehicle. The fine grain and sculpted texture of carbon fiber blend exquisite sophistication with athletic dynamism.

All-New Full-Size Flagship SUV: Majestic Stance, Elevated Premium Luxury

As EXEED’s first full-size PHEV flagship SUV, this model draws design inspiration from the powerful, solid essence of the Perpetua design language, shaping a commanding and robust visual presence. The minimalist family front fascia harmonizes perfectly with the full-width light strip, while the wide-shouldered rear styling delivers poised proportions and unified visual balance.

Inside the cabin, a streamlined horizontal layout unites the panoramic horizon screen, floating speakers and door trims, dramatically broadening interior visual spaciousness. The pioneering adjustable floating central screen reserves physical travel space, allowing flexible adjustment of cockpit spatial depth and breaking the shackles of conventional fixed interior layouts. Paired with a diffuse reflection ambient ceiling lighting system, soft, uniform ambient light fosters a serene, concentrated driving atmosphere and exudes understated high-end sophistication.

Rooted in the same Perpetua design DNA, the two models showcase differentiated design expressions. The ES GT immerses drivers in refined tactility and premium optical aesthetics, while the all-new full-size flagship SUV prioritizes flexible spatial experience and powerful styling presence. This distinctive one design origin, diversified artistic expression strategy perfectly interprets EXEED’s avant-garde design philosophy.

With the official debut of the ES GT interior and the all-new full-size flagship SUV at Auto China, EXEED redefines the dimensional and sensory benchmarks of next-generation intelligent cockpits. It also sends a powerful global message of the brand’s resolve to pioneer future mobility with ultimate luxury and superior performance.