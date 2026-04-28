DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Safety Training Seminars Launches State-of-the-Art CPR Certification School in Gilroy

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

Safety Training Seminars, a trusted leader in emergency training courses, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification school located at 7652 Monterey Rd., Gilroy, CA. This modern training center brings high-quality, accessible lifesaving education to residents throughout Gilroy and surrounding communities.

Conveniently located near popular local landmarks such as the Gilroy Premium Outlets, Christmas Hill Park, and downtown Gilroy’s vibrant Monterey Road corridor, the new facility serves students with CPR classes from neighborhoods including Glen Loma Ranch, Luigi Aprea Elementary area, and Eagle Ridge, as well as nearby towns like Morgan Hill, San Martin, Hollister, and South San Jose.

The Gilroy training center offers a full range of certification courses, including Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), CPR, and First Aid. These courses are designed to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and community members alike.

“This new location reflects our commitment to making lifesaving training more accessible across the South Bay,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “We are excited to provide Gilroy and the surrounding communities with a state-of-the-art facility where students can gain the confidence and skills needed to respond in emergencies.”

The facility features modern CPR verification stations with voice-assisted CPR manikins that allow students to receive real-time feedback on compression depth, rate, and technique, ensuring mastery of critical skills. Courses are led by experienced live instructors, combining hands-on learning with expert guidance to create a highly effective training experience.

Safety Training Seminars’ programs are an essential resource for a wide range of professionals, including nurses, dentists, EMTs, teachers, and childcare providers, all of whom rely on up-to-date certification to meet workplace and licensing requirements. Flexible scheduling and same-day certification cards make it easy for busy professionals to stay compliant.

With its new Gilroy location, Safety Training Seminars continues its mission of empowering individuals and strengthening community safety through high-quality, accessible CPR training.

For more information or to register for a course, visit Safety Training Seminars or call today.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned, American Heart Association Training Center that offers a range of high-quality training courses, including BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid certification. It has locations across California and operates with one simple mission: to make lifesaving education more accessible to both professionals and members of the public.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Where Driving Instinct Meets Design: EXEED ES GT Interior Makes Its Debut at 2026 Beijing Auto Show
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
EXEED Debuts at Auto China 2026 with ES GT Interior & All-New Full-Size SUV, Defining the Perpetua Family Design Aesthetics.
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Building a Concept Eco-City: Chery Fully Upgrades Its Global Symbiotic Ecosystem
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801