1.6km Circuit, 11 Technical Corners, 5.4-Second Sprint: EXEED Puts Six-Vehicle Lineup Through Track Evaluation with Global Partners

Beijing, China, April 25 — During 2026 Beijing Auto Show, EXEED, a global premium new energy technology brand, hosted an exclusive track test drive event for its core global partners. More than 100 partners and media representatives from Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other regions experienced EXEED’s six-vehicle electrified lineup through dedicated track test drives, headlined by the MX REEV and ET8 REEV.

The 1.6km circuit featured 11 technical corners and two high-speed straights, putting the vehicles’ acceleration, braking, chassis composure and handling precision to the test. Under the guidance of professional instructors, guests took part in two driving programs: full-track dynamic sessions and straight-line acceleration testing.

Making their track debut, the MX REEV five-seat SUV and the ET8 REEV full-size six-seat SUV quickly emerged as highlights of the event. Equipped with EXEED’s self-developed Golden Range-Extended System, the MX REEV delivers brisk yet sustained acceleration out of corners through its 195 kW electric motor. Combined with a well-calibrated chassis, the vehicle maintains impressive body composure and confidence-inspiring handling through successive turns. The ET8 REEV revealed a distinctly different driving character with a 0–100km/h time of just 5.4s. Its front double-wishbone and rear five-link suspension setup, paired with CDC electronically controlled dampers, effectively controlled body roll through high-speed corners and minimized brake dive under heavy deceleration, delivering the composure and stability expected of a full-size SUV even under demanding track conditions.

The remaining four models each showcased distinct strengths. The ET REEV delivered composed and confidence-inspiring handling through complex corners, while the VX PHEV maintained impressive cabin refinement and ride comfort even during spirited driving. In straight-line acceleration testing, the RX PHEV produced an exhilarating burst of performance with a 0–100km/h time of 4.9s and 650 N·m of peak motor torque. Meanwhile, the ES BEV impressed with sharp steering response and precise turn-in, maintaining excellent body composure through rapid directional changes.

A partner from the Middle East commented after the drive: “A racetrack is the ultimate proving ground. Whether it was the MX REEV’s agility through the corners or the RX PHEV’s strong acceleration on the straights, the entire experience was genuinely exciting.” Another European automotive journalist was particularly impressed with the ES BEV, noting: “Its precise turn-in and confident grip through high-speed corners made it the biggest surprise of the day for me.”

A Spanish dealer who had just signed with EXEED a day earlier commented after the test drive: “The VX PHEV combines spaciousness and long-distance comfort with a refined cabin experience well suited for family travel. The ET REEV, meanwhile, impressed with excellent body control and refined suspension damping through consecutive corners, allowing the driver to remain composed and confident at all times. This will be very attractive in our market.”

From the Nürburgring Nordschleife to Monza, EXEED’s track validation program has now covered 11 of the world’s most iconic circuits. Through systematic development and testing, the brand ensures that its vehicles deliver international standards of stability, handling, and durability even under extreme conditions. Looking ahead, EXEED’s “Track-Proven” IP development program will continue to expand. Anchored in performance engineering, every lap of data and every piece of feedback from partners will be fed back into continuous product development, driving the brand’s ongoing evolution.