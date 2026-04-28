1,000 Units Signed, 110 Units Delivered: AiMOGA Robotics Enters a New Stage of Scaled Commercialization

Under the theme “Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth”, the 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference was held in Wuhu, Anhui. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, attended the event and delivered a keynote address, systematically outlining Chery’s strategic thinking behind its entry into the robotics industry.

At the event, AiMOGA Robotics presented its full product lineup, including the humanoid robot Mornine, Intelligent Police Robot, medical guidance robot, quadruped robot, and other products. The company also completed the signing of 1,000 Intelligent Police Robot units and the concentrated delivery of 100 units. In parallel, AiMOGA launched talent development partnerships with 100 universities and released its new strategic vision and robot leasing platform, comprehensively demonstrating its full path from technology R&D and scenario validation to scaled industrial deployment.

Scaling Up: From Automotive Intelligence to Robotics Industrialization

In his keynote address, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, stated that Chery has always adhered to its “T+T” strategy: learning from Toyota’s excellence in quality and system capabilities, while learning from Tesla’s spirit of innovation and disruptive thinking.

“The last thing we want is to be defined as a traditional automotive company. We aim to be a future-oriented high-tech company,” he said.

Yin noted that Chery’s greatest advantage in developing robotics lies in the strong technological commonality between robots and intelligent vehicles at the foundational level, including perception, planning, and control. In this sense, an intelligent vehicle is essentially a mobile robot.

Yin further emphasized that Chery is focusing on three key priorities: first, bringing robot reliability, cost, and lifecycle performance to a level suitable for scaled application; second, refining products repeatedly across more than 100 real-world scenarios in over 50 countries; and third, achieving the delivery of 100 AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robots and the signing of 1,000 units at this event.

“This marks AiMOGA’s full entry into a new stage of scaled commercialization,” he said.

Signing and Delivery: 1,000 Units Signed, 110 Units Delivered as Intelligent Police Robots Enter Scaled Deployment

At the 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference, the signing ceremony for 1,000 Intelligent Police Robot units and the concentrated delivery of 110 units became one of the key highlights. A partner representative from Vietnam shared the cooperation journey with AiMOGA Robotics, from initial contact to official signing, and stated that both sides will jointly build a robotics experience center and intelligent industrial park to promote robot applications across traffic management, healthcare, education, and more fields.

The signing of 1,000 units and delivery of 110 units indicate that AiMOGA’s Intelligent Police Robot is moving beyond single-point trials and scenario demonstrations into scaled deployment and systematic operation.

At present, AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robots have already been deployed in multiple cities and event scenarios, including school-zone traffic support in Wuhu, the Jiangyin Marathon, and the Jiangsu City Football League in Changzhou. Their tasks cover morning and evening peak-hour traffic guidance, illegal parking capture, non-motorized vehicle violation management, event traffic support, and other real-world duties. These deployments effectively supplement frontline police capacity and improve the efficiency of urban traffic governance.

From single-city pilots to multi-city, multi-scenario deployment; from scattered application validation to thousand-unit signing, AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robots are accelerating their integration into the daily operating system of urban traffic management, becoming a representative example of embodied intelligence serving public governance.

At the same time, AiMOGA Robotics signed strategic cooperation agreements with 100 universities, focusing on robotics technology R&D, scenario applications, talent training, and industry-education integration, laying a solid talent foundation for the long-term development of the robotics industry.

Strategy Release: Scenario-Driven Technology, Ecosystem-Supported Commercialization

At the conference, Zhang Guibing, President of AiMOGA Robotics, officially released the company’s new strategic vision. He stated that AiMOGA will adhere to a development path defined by “Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth”: using clear scenarios to define technical directions, validating product value through real-world applications, and feeding technological iteration back into scenario expansion.

Under this strategy, AiMOGA Robotics will advance industrial deployment in three phases. In the first phase, it will develop price-friendly robots for children’s companionship scenarios. In the second phase, it will create scenario-based robots for public services and enterprise services. In the third phase, it will ultimately bring robots into the home, making them intelligent assistants in everyday life.

Zhang noted that for the robotics industry to achieve true commercialization, it cannot rely solely on the capability of a single product. Instead, it requires a complete closed loop. This closed loop includes clear application scenarios, professional teams who understand both robotics and scenario needs, sufficient technical reserves, a competitive industrial chain, stable sales channels, a financial leasing platform, after-sales service systems, and data collection and feedback centers.

Only by connecting the full chain of R&D, manufacturing, delivery, operation, service, and data feedback can robots continue to evolve in real-world scenarios.

To this end, AiMOGA Robotics has established 31 innovation application laboratories across six major fields and is building AiMOGA Academy. Through testing lines, laboratories, internship bases, and other platforms, AiMOGA aims to cultivate professional robotics talent and continuously supply application-oriented robotics professionals to its partners. Meanwhile, AiMOGA is also proactively laying out an industrial park for core components, further strengthening its cost advantages and scaled manufacturing capabilities.

At the conference, AiMOGA Robotics also announced the establishment of the “

AiMOGA Robot Rental Platform.” Through innovative models including leasing, financial services, and operational support, the platform will lower the threshold for customer adoption and accelerate the promotion of robots across more industries and scenarios.

Conclusion

From the technical showcase at the “AI Night” earlier this year to the signing of 1,000 units, delivery of 100 units, partnerships with 100 universities, and release of the leasing platform at the 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference, AiMOGA Robotics is providing its own answer to the industrialization of embodied intelligence through real scenarios, real orders, and real deliveries.

Looking ahead, AiMOGA Robotics will continue to follow its long-term path of “practical technologies, real-world scenarios, and human assistants.” Leveraging Chery’s strengths in manufacturing systems, supply chain capabilities, global operations, and intelligent technologies, AiMOGA will continue building Trusted Ai Assistants, working with global partners to co-create a robotics industry ecosystem and bring embodied intelligence into cities, industries, and everyday life.