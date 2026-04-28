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When Classic Boxy Design Meets Golden REEV: iCAUR V27 Delivers a Breakthrough Experience for Global Users

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

The 2026 iCAUR International Summit is gaining momentum. As a key highlight, the iCAUR Classic Journey has kicked off in Wuhu, China, bringing together media and partners from nearly 100 countries. Across a 160km route covering highways, city roads, and off-road sections, participants experience Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) in real driving conditions, where the classic boxy design meets new energy technology.

Golden REEV Unlocks Boundary-Free Mobility

On highways, the iCAUR V27 runs smoothly in pure electric mode, with quiet and linear power delivery. Thanks to advanced NVH tuning, the cabin stays calm and comfortable, reshaping the usual image of boxy SUVs as noisy and rough. When the battery reaches a set level, the 1.5T range extender seamlessly starts generating power, with no vibration or noticeable noise. Even in charge-depleting conditions, driving quality remains as smooth as in EV mode. With over 1,000km combined range and 150km+ pure electric range, the dual power system removes range anxiety.

On rugged unpaved roads, the front MacPherson and rear multi-link suspension deliver strong resilience, effectively absorbing bumps while maintaining clear road feedback. The boxy body remains rock-steady even over uneven terrain. After the experience, an overseas user remarked: “When you drive the V27 through such rough terrain, it’s hard to believe this is a boxy SUV. The comfort exceeds my expectations.” This unconventional driving experience creates a perfect balance between the classic rugged design and the smoothness of electric driving.

Classic Box Design, Outdoor Aesthetic Charm

iCAUR V27 is more than just a car—it’s a mobile living space that reflects a passion for life. With a 6kW external power output, it easily powers camping gear like coffee machines, lights, and speakers without bulky equipment, bringing everyday comfort to outdoor journeys. Featuring 39 standardized ecosystem interfaces, it quickly connects camping and filming gear, turning the vehicle into a fully functional outdoor hub.

In the outdoor experience zone, guests gathered to enjoy how the vehicle blends seamlessly with natural landscapes, making relaxed outdoor moments possible without complicated preparation. “It perfectly combines travel and daily life—once on the road, nature is always within reach,” shared one participant. With its classic boxy shape, retro round headlights, and rugged lines, it stands out in both city streets and mountain scenery, embodying iCAUR’s idea that Classic Never Fades.

From city streets to mountain escapes, from daily commuting to outdoor exploration, the iCAUR V27 doesn’t rely on extreme specs to grab attention—instead, it earns recognition through a truly grounded driving experience. It retains the timeless boxy design DNA, while its mature Golden REEV technology effectively addresses global users’ key concerns around range, refueling, and comfort, striking a perfect balance between urban convenience and outdoor freedom. Every journey becomes more than just getting from A to B—it carries a sense of poetry and passion for life, which is also the secret behind iCAUR’s global appeal.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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