AiMOGA Mornine Meets FREELANDER 8: A Shared Vision of Intelligent Mobility

WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 – At the Night of FREELANDER held during IBS (Chery International Business Summit), Mornine, a robot under Chery International’s AiMOGA Robotics, made a special appearance, becoming a focal point of interest for guests. Greeting attendees throughout the evening, Mornine served as a vivid attitude of FREELANDER: “More Than Cars” — a philosophy that FREELANDER embodies as it embarks on its global journey as a British premium intelligent all-terrain brand.

Mornine’s appearance at the Night of FREELANDER was more than a standalone showcase. It offered guests a tangible preview of the broader intelligent ecosystem that Chery International is building — an ecosystem in which FREELANDER plays an increasingly vital role. Mornine’s precise voice recognition, natural language processing and ability to greet guests in multiple languages including English, Chinese and Arabic demonstrated Chery International’s deep capabilities in artificial intelligence and robotics. This level of cross-cultural, multilingual interaction is exactly the kind of seamless, human-centric experience that FREELANDER aims to deliver to its global customers — whether through intelligent voice assistants in the cockpit or AI-powered driving assistance on the road.

Many guests specifically sought out Mornine for photos. A media representative from Europe commented: “I have observed many brands using robots as a promotional prop. However, Mornine’s performance conveyed that Chery International is genuinely investing in intelligent technology and has already achieved a notable level of sophistication.”

At the Night of FREELANDER, the brand unveiled the production-intent show model of its first nameplate, FREELANDER 8, showcasing the seamless integration of British craftsmanship, the intelligent all-terrain system, and global five-star safety standards. These innovations are a direct reflection of the same technological ambition embodied by Mornine — where intelligence serves the user in every scenario.

The connection between Mornine and FREELANDER runs deeper than a single event appearance. Both are expressions of Chery International’s commitment to pushing beyond traditional boundaries — whether on the road or in the realm of human-machine interaction. Mornine represents how Chery International is exploring the future of mobility beyond the vehicle itself, while FREELANDER delivers that future on four wheels, bringing British premium combined with intelligent technology to explorers around the world.

A dealer representative from the Middle East noted: “I previously regarded Chery as an excellent automobile manufacturer. However, what I witnessed today — from Mornine to FREELANDER 8 — demonstrates that the company is defining the future of mobility in its entirety.”

Thanks to the participation of Mornine, the Night of FREELANDER conveyed an additional dimension of technological sophistication and future-oriented vision. The robot’s presence was not a departure from the brand’s core message but a natural extension of it — proof that FREELANDER, powered by Chery International’s innovation engine, is ready to lead not only in premium automobiles but in the broader intelligent lifestyle space. As the evening came to a close, one thing was clear: the journey of FREELANDER is also the journey of a smarter, more connected, and more human-centric future. And that future has already begun.