Mécène Collection Unveiled Publicly for the First Time at Francophone Business Summit in Paris

The Mécène collection, one of the most notable private collections of banknotes from the French-speaking world, was unveiled to the public for the first time during the third edition of the Entrepreneurial Excellence of Francophone Diasporas, held on April 9, 2026, at the Economic, Social and Environmental Council under the patronage of Emmanuel Macron.

The event brought together entrepreneurs and institutional partners from across the Francophone world, serving as a platform for international cooperation, trade discussions, and cross-border investment initiatives. Alongside these exchanges, the exhibition provided attendees with access to historical materials reflecting the economic and monetary heritage of French-speaking regions.

The exhibition was developed with the support of Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF), a global network representing more than one million businesses across five continents. Under the leadership of its president, Jean-Lou Blachier, the initiative reflects a broader objective to strengthen connections between economic activity and cultural heritage within the Francophone community.

Additional support was provided by Spink & Son , a longstanding institution in the field of numismatics. Founded in 1666, Spink is recognized internationally for its expertise in rare coins and banknotes and maintains one of the oldest dedicated banknote departments globally.

The collection presented a selection of historically significant banknotes that illustrate economic conditions, political transitions, and logistical challenges across different regions and time periods. Among the items displayed were:

The 1923 French Polynesia 500 francs “Papeete,” issued by the Bank of Indochina, notable for its regional designation

issued by the Bank of Indochina, notable for its regional designation The 1939 New Caledonia banknote , reflecting emergency currency adjustments during the early stages of the Second World War

, reflecting emergency currency adjustments during the early stages of the Second World War The 1942 Martinique issue , printed in Philadelphia on behalf of French authorities

, printed in Philadelphia on behalf of French authorities The 1945 French Somaliland (Djibouti) note, printed in Jerusalem during wartime production constraints

These banknotes serve as historical records of monetary systems, trade networks, and governance structures across the Francophone world.

The exhibition formed part of the wider programme of the summit, highlighting the intersection of economic development and cultural identity. By presenting these materials in a contemporary business setting, the initiative aimed to reinforce the role of shared heritage in supporting international collaboration.

GPF President Jean-Lou Blachier in front of the Mécène collection

About Le Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF)

Le Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF) is a global network dedicated to fostering economic growth and business synergies across the French-speaking world. It empowers entrepreneurs by facilitating international trade and investment.

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