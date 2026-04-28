Testing with Cultural and Lifestyle Scenarios, iCAUR Expands Golden REEV Classic Journey 163 km Route Showcases V27 Performance

Wuhu, China, April 26, 2026 — As part of the iCAUR 2026 International Business Summit, the Golden REEV Classic Journey continued with a second-day program designed to deepen real-world validation through a more immersive route. Building on the previous experience, the April 26 journey combined performance testing with cultural and lifestyle scenarios, presenting a more complete view of the iCAUR V27.

The program ran from 13:00 to 17:00, covering approximately 163 kilometers over five hours. International media and partners, divided into two groups, followed a continuous loop integrating expressways, provincial roads, urban streets, and non-paved sections, enabling a comprehensive evaluation across varied driving conditions.

The first segment, leading to Gaochun Old Street, focused on expressway performance. Here, the Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) system delivered stable power output, smooth acceleration, and efficient long-distance capability. Operating primarily in electric mode, it ensured low noise levels and a refined in-cabin experience, where the golden comfort and golden performance were clearly demonstrated.

“As you accelerate, you hardly feel any vibration or engine noise — the experience is exceptionally smooth,” said a media representative from Saudi Arabia.

As the route transitioned into Gaochun Old Street, the environment shifted to narrower roads and historic layouts. This section introduced a cultural immersion experience, connecting traditional architecture and craftsmanship with the journey’s broader lifestyle dimension.

The second segment continued toward the “Mirror of the Sky” lakeside location, incorporating mixed road conditions. In these environments, the i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system enhanced traction and stability, while suspension tuning balanced comfort and control across varying terrains.

At the lakeside destination, a scenario-based outdoor experience highlighted the V27’s extended functionality. With external power output of up to 6 kW, the vehicle supported equipment such as coffee machines, demonstrating its role as a mobile energy platform. The golden range capability further supports extended travel scenarios, reinforcing flexibility across daily and outdoor use.

Additional interactive installations and content creation zones encouraged participants to engage with the vehicle and environment. The presence of ecosystem customization features and reserved interfaces highlighted iCAUR’s approach to personalization, enabling users to adapt the vehicle to different lifestyles and usage scenarios.

By structuring the journey as a continuous, multi-layered experience, iCAUR emphasized real-world usability rather than isolated technical demonstration.

As the summit continues, iCAUR will further present its technology systems and ecosystem approach to global partners and media.The showcase will also feature AiMOGA Robotics, highlighting iCAUR’s ongoing exploration of intelligent and ecosystem-based mobility.