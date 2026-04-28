78 Fence Expands Access to Commercial Fencing Solutions for Businesses Across the U.S.

Dallas-based fencing company 78 Fence continues to provide a wide range of premium-quality commercial fencing solutions designed to support businesses throughout the Lone Star State and across the United States.

Reliable Commercial Fencing Solutions for American Businesses

At 78 Fence, a team of experienced professionals delivers a broad selection of commercial fencing systems, all customizable to meet the specific needs of each property. The company focuses on helping businesses secure their sites, manage access, and meet safety requirements without compromising the appearance of their facilities.

Fencing solutions are available to B2B clients nationwide, with full installation services offered for businesses in Dallas and the surrounding areas. The company also supports projects during the design phase, ensuring each system is aligned with site requirements and operational flow. From planning through installation, 78 Fence emphasizes efficient execution with minimal disruption to business operations.

While commonly used for perimeter security, commercial fencing systems can also be implemented to organize and section off different areas within a property. Each installation is designed to enhance security while maintaining accessibility and day-to-day functionality.

The company offers a wide range of commercial fencing and gate systems, including automated security gates, chain link fences, cantilever slide gates, tandem slide gates, security fences, swing gates, pedestrian gates, vertical lift gates, vertical pivot gates, SecurFold bi-folding speed gates, box frame roller gates, and wood fencing. Additional solutions include commercial bollards, vehicle barriers, and direct burial loop systems.

78 Fence’s systems are suitable for new construction projects as well as upgrades or replacements of existing fencing. The company also provides repair and maintenance services to help ensure long-term performance, safety, and appearance.

Improperly installed or outdated fencing and gate systems can create operational risks and potential liabilities for businesses. By delivering properly engineered and installed solutions, 78 Fence helps reduce those risks while ensuring each system integrates effectively with the property.

Led by a mechanical engineer and certified gate automation specialist, 78 Fence brings advanced technical expertise to every project. The company holds industry-recognized certifications including CAGOI (Certified Automatic Gate Operator Installer), CGAD (Certified Automated Gate Designer), and CGAT (Certified Automated Gate Technician), reinforcing its commitment to safety, compliance, and performance.

From securing industrial facilities to enhancing the exterior of commercial properties, fencing plays a critical role in both protection and presentation. 78 Fence continues to support businesses throughout the US and invites companies to discuss their project needs.

About 78 Fence

Founded by Robert O’Neal in 1978, 78 Fence is an A+ rated BBB-accredited business providing gate and fencing solutions for commercial and residential properties. The company is led by a mechanical engineer with CAGOI, CGAD, and CGAT certifications, reflecting a high standard of technical expertise in automated gate design and installation. From design to installation, the company serves clients throughout the US.

For more information, please visit www.78fence.com/ .