Electric Off-Road, Redefined: Global Media Put iCAUR i-AWD to the Test in Wuhu

Set against the rugged terrain of Longshan Off-Road Base in Wuhu, iCAUR brought together global media, industry experts, and partners for a real-world validation of its intelligent electric all-wheel-drive system. As part of the 2026 iCAUR International Business Summit program, the test drive placed the iCAUR V27 and V23 into demanding off-road scenarios—challenging long-held assumptions about the limits of electric SUVs.

Real Terrain, Real Proof

The test route was designed to simulate extreme and variable conditions, including wave roads, camel humps, muddy slopes, and continuous corners. Rather than isolated demonstrations, the experience allowed participants to evaluate vehicle performance across a continuous sequence of real off-road challenges.

At the center of the experience was iCAUR’s i-AWD intelligent all-wheel-drive system, capable of seamless millisecond-level switching between two-wheel and four-wheel drive. Without manual intervention, the system continuously adapts torque distribution based on surface grip, maintaining stability even in low-traction environments.

During steep climbs and slippery sections, the vehicles demonstrated consistent traction control and immediate response to wheel slip. As one international media participant noted, “The response speed of electric AWD surpasses traditional mechanical systems—no complex operation, just direct confidence.”

Engineered for Control and Confidence

Beyond drivetrain performance, structural and chassis engineering played a key role. The high-strength cage body, built with a high proportion of reinforced steel, maintained rigidity across uneven terrain, while the independently tuned suspension system delivered precise damping and vehicle composure.

Even through continuous cornering sections, steering remained accurate and predictable—challenging the conventional perception of large boxy SUVs as cumbersome. The result was a balanced driving experience combining off-road capability with on-road handling refinement.

From Off-Road to Everyday

While the test emphasized extreme scenarios, the transition to daily usability remained central. In urban conditions, the vehicles operate in two-wheel-drive mode, delivering smooth, efficient performance with reduced energy consumption. The electric drivetrain ensures quiet operation, eliminating the noise and vibration typically associated with combustion engines.

At the same time, iCAUR integrates a modular ecosystem approach, with 39 standardized interfaces supporting accessories such as action cameras—extending the vehicle’s role beyond transportation into lifestyle and exploration.

A New Logic for Electric Off-Road

As global electrification accelerates, iCAUR positions i-AWD not simply as a technical upgrade, but as a rethinking of off-road mobility. By removing the complexity of traditional mechanical systems while enhancing responsiveness and efficiency, the brand introduces a more accessible and adaptable approach to exploration.

Supported by its growing global ecosystem, iCAUR continues to develop vehicles that combine classic boxy design with advanced electric capability—ensuring that off-road freedom remains relevant in the new energy era.