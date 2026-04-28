End-to-End Digital Traceable Production: The iCAUR Smart Factory Showcases a New Form of Modern Automotive Smart Manufacturing

For global automotive partners and media, a deep factory visit reveals more about a brand’s core than a product showcase. During the 2026 iCAUR International Business Summit, global partners, media, and user representatives toured the iCAUR smart factory in groups after the main sessions. Many guests said their key goal was to see firsthand the production base behind the V27 and V23, and the intelligent manufacturing supporting iCAUR’s global expansion.

The standard of premium automotive manufacturing is often reflected in production details. As iCAUR’s core manufacturing base, this smart factory integrates stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly, along with a complete logistics and delivery system, forming a full NEV production chain. The visit focused on the final assembly workshop. Inside, the clean, bright environment, spacious layout, organized workstations, and smooth production flow left a strong impression on visitors. A user from the Middle East said it was very different from a traditional auto factory—much cleaner and more high-tech than expected.

Premium manufacturing capability is reflected in full-process control of core craftsmanship. In China, only four factories are capable of large-scale all-aluminum body production, and the iCAUR smart factory is one of them. It adopts integrated die-casting technology, significantly reducing body parts while improving structural stability. Advanced welding precision is controlled within 0.2mm. In the painting process, an additional electrophoresis layer is applied, followed by multiple paint coatings to ensure long-term paint durability and stable surface quality.

Smart manufacturing ultimately lies in a fully traceable and controllable production process. The iCAUR smart factory is built on a self-developed IoT intelligent platform, supported by a 5G smart production cloud monitoring system, enabling real-time tracking of over 100,000 data points per vehicle. 194 key bolts are automatically tightened by the system, achieving five times the precision of manual work, with every angle and torque fully traceable. Each vehicle carries a unique manufacturing record upon completion. In the smart logistics area, autonomous logistics vehicles handle precise sorting and automated delivery. The entire process is data-driven, turning smart manufacturing from concept into visible production practice.

An open factory visit serves as an important bridge for building deeper connections between a brand and its global partners. For iCAUR, opening the factory is not only a showcase of the production process, but also a form of direct dialogue with global partners. Visitors can witness the complete journey of a vehicle from components to final assembly. A user from Europe noted that while cars were usually only seen in showrooms before, seeing every step of assembly in person greatly strengthened trust in iCAUR’s products. This close-up experience turns global partners from observers into participants in the brand’s growth.

After the tour, many guests were still immersed in the experience. Some said it was their first real understanding of what smart manufacturing truly means, and expressed high expectations for iCAUR’s global growth. Backed by strong manufacturing capabilities, iCAUR continues to move from product to factory, and from technology to co-creation—bringing its vision of building classic NEV vehicles to life, and letting classic design evolve through intelligent manufacturing.