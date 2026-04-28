Global Media Test Drive: iCAUR i-AWD Redefines New Energy Off-Roading

Wind swept across the hills of Wuhu, China, where the scent of earth mixed with the roar of engines. A celebration of electric off-road driving officially kicked off at the Tuju Longshan Camping Site. As part of the iCAUR 2026 International Business Summit, global automotive media, industry experts, and partners gathered at this dedicated off-road ground. Across wave roads, camel humps, muddy and slippery terrain, and continuous bends, they put the iCAUR V27 and V23 to the test—experiencing their true capability firsthand.

Chasing Light into the Wild, Intelligent AWD Redefines Boundaries

iCAUR redefines off-road capability with its i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system. It enables millisecond-level seamless switching between two-wheel and all-wheel drive, automatically sensing road traction and distributing power in real time. Paired with 8+X all-terrain driving modes, it adapts easily to mud, sand, and steep slopes. On challenging terrain like camel humps and wave roads, the system responds instantly to wheel slip and secures traction—making off-road driving effortless even for rookies.

A high-strength cage body with a high proportion of high-strength steel ensures structural rigidity even on continuously twisted, rugged terrain, delivering torsional resistance comparable to premium off-road SUVs. The finely tuned independent suspension provides crisp damping, precise steering, and excellent body control through continuous corners, eliminating the bulky feel typical of large boxy SUVs. After the test drive, a journalist praised the system, noting that the i-AWD response far surpasses traditional mechanical systems, making it easy to conquer steep and muddy terrain without complex operations—an entirely new off-road experience. Even on slippery rainy conditions, the vehicle maintains stable power delivery and confidently handles every off-road challenge.

Freedom Across All Terrains, Redefining Urban and Off-Road Mobility

Beyond conquering rough terrain, iCAUR brings off-road and urban life together in harmony. Its high-performance electric drive system delivers smooth, powerful output with instant response, offering a quieter and more refined driving experience free from engine noise and vibration. Equipped with 39 standardized ecosystem interfaces, the vehicle allows quick mounting of action cameras to capture off-road journeys from a first-person perspective, adding relax to hardcore adventure.

In urban driving, the vehicle switches to two-wheel drive for smooth, efficient, and agile performance, perfectly suited for daily mobility. In the wild, all-wheel drive engages instantly, delivering full capability to handle complex terrains with ease. One test driver shared that the vehicle seamlessly meets both city and off-road needs in a single solution, reflecting a core demand from global users. iCAUR redefines off-road logic with intelligent technology, replacing the complexity and high energy consumption of traditional mechanical AWD with a more efficient electric solution.

Amid the global shift toward carbon neutrality and automotive electrification, iCAUR brings new off-road vitality to the classic boxy SUV with its i-AWD technology. Building on its 2026 International Business Summit and worldwide expansion strategy, the brand continues to combine classic design with advanced technology to create new energy boxy SUVs tailored for global markets. It empowers those who pursue freedom and exploration to travel across mountains and seas with confidence, ensuring the classic boxy spirit continues to shine in the new energy era.