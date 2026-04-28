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FREELANDER Targets Middle East as First Global Step with 20 Retailer Investor Prospects Secured

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

During the FREELANDER Brand Night held at the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the brand officially unveiled its global strategy, announcing the Middle East as its first step in international expansion. At the event, it was also revealed that 20 high-potential retailer investors from the Middle East have already submitted business plans, reflecting strong market confidence and early partnership momentum.

As a key region in FREELANDER’s global roadmap, the Middle East represents an ideal entry point. With a strong demand for premium SUVs and all-terrain capability, the market aligns closely with FREELANDER’s positioning as a “British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand.” By establishing its presence in this region first, FREELANDER aims to build a solid foundation for its broader global operations and network expansion.

The Night of FREELANDER brought together potential partners and media representatives from the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, right-hand-drive regions and other potential markets worldwide. As the global strategy was presented, the audience remained highly engaged, carefully following the brand’s roadmap and market approach. Many partners initiated in-depth discussions following the session, exploring collaboration opportunities and implementation timelines, demonstrating strong confidence in the brand’s future.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, stated in her keynote speech that the brand aims to enter over 90 countries and establish more than 1,100 sales and service touchpoints within the next five years. As the first step, the Middle East will serve as a strategic foundation, supporting FREELANDER’s global expansion with valuable operational experience.

FREELANDER also emphasized its commitment to a unified global product architecture, enabling synchronized launches across markets while ensuring consistent product quality and user experience worldwide.

Leveraging IBS as a global opportunity, FREELANDER not only announced its strategy but also strengthened its connection with international partners. The participation of 20 prospective retailer investors from the Middle East marks a significant step forward, indicating that the brand’s global expansion is already moving into a concrete execution phase.

With the Middle East launch underway and a global network taking shape, FREELANDER is advancing with a clear roadmap and strong capabilities, accelerating its ambition to become a leading global premium new energy brand.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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