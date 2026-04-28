The Fitness Group Announces Landmark Two-Day Education Summit at the University of Oxford: September 2026

The Fitness Group has announced the inaugural TFG Education Summit , a two-day fitness education event taking place on 4th and 5th September 2026 at the University of Oxford Sports Centre. Bringing together 500 fitness professionals from across the UK and beyond, the Summit will deliver a high-level programme of learning, coaching, movement and industry connection.

An exceptional line-up of session partners has been confirmed, including TRX, Hyperice, Vivobarefoot, Eleiko, Boxercise, Strength and Conditioning Education, Elle Mace and the Matt Hampson Foundation. Each partner will deliver specialist sessions across the two days, covering key areas such as suspension training, recovery science, natural movement, strength and conditioning, boxing methodology, adaptive fitness and education around disordered eating and body image.

The Summit has been designed to reflect the full breadth of the modern fitness industry, giving attendees access to world-class expertise that would rarely be found in one place. From hands-on coaching sessions and practical workshops to evidence-based education, the event aims to raise standards and provide real-world tools that fitness professionals can apply immediately in their work.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the University of Oxford, the event represents a major step forward for fitness education in the UK. It offers a unique opportunity for personal trainers, Pilates instructors, sports massage therapists, group fitness instructors and nutrition professionals to develop their skills, expand their knowledge and connect with others in the industry.

With early bird tickets now available and limited capacity, the TFG Education Summit is positioned as one of the most ambitious and comprehensive fitness education events to date, bringing together leading brands, educators and practitioners for two days of meaningful professional development.

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