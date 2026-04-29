Dreame Technology Unveils “DREAME NEXT” in San Francisco: A New Era of Home Hydration Begins with Flagship Water Purifier Duo

Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics, today kicked off its “DREAME NEXT” event at the Palace of Fine Arts. Running through April 30, the event marks a turning point in the company’s global expansion and its next decade of technological vision. Taking center stage at this grand gathering is a full-spectrum smart ecosystem led by two flagship water purifiers – the S1 and U06 Pro, transcending the traditional parameter arms race to deliver disruptive, innovative experiences tailored to real-life hydration scenarios.

Dreame Redefines Purity with Advanced Multi-Stage Filtration

Driven by an unwavering commitment to redefine water purity, Dreame’s advanced filtration technology achieves an extraordinary level of precision, removing up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. Powering this unparalleled purification is Dreame’s water propulsion system, which employs a multi-stage diaphragm and intelligent VFD control to deliver pressure. Dreame’s solution reaches an astounding 800 kilopascals, a remarkable feat of engineering that not only delivers long-term operation but also incorporates a self-cleaning mechanism that actively maintains ideal flow and consistent purity. Dreame’s relentless pursuit of excellence transcends mere standards; it is a dedication to redefining the global benchmark for water purification quality.

The Dreame S1: The Next-Generation Ice-Making System

Leading the flagship duo is the Dreame Hot & Cold & Ice 3-in-1 Water Purifier S1, honored as the Platinum Winner of the MUSE Design Awards 2026 for its exceptional aesthetic and innovative design. This groundbreaking system addresses the universal frustrations of rapidly melting ice and inefficient production through a revolutionary cooling architecture. It incorporates high-performance insulation and a proprietary phase-change isothermal plate, utilizing materials typically found in aerospace engines. This advanced engineering has resulted in a remarkable 262% improvement in cooling efficiency and a 285% enhancement in cold-retention efficiency, delivering performance and energy savings. Furthermore, its sophisticated full-chain temperature-control algorithm enables the production of formed, slow-melting ice cubes, free from clumping, thereby elevating the entire user experience. Complemented by Super Water Ion and UV dual sterilization, the S1 provides crystal-clear ice cubes and clean water for the entire family.

U06 Pro: The Full-Scenario Smart Kitchen Water Center

More than just a purifier, the U06 Pro stands as a comprehensive kitchen solution, anchored by the Red Dot Award-winning NuWave Tap. This pioneering 180° dual-swing faucet employs robust propeller-shaft axial sealing technology to deliver exceptional durability and leak-resistant performance. Tested through tens of thousands of rotations with exceptional leak resistance, it delivers distinct and fully segregated water pathways for both washing and drinking. For food preparation, it innovatively harnesses the Bernoulli principle to generate an astounding 3.1 billion micro-nano bubbles per second. These powerful bubbles generate hydroxyl radicals that effectively break down oil and decompose pesticide molecular chains, achieving an impressive 96.3% pesticide removal rate and a 98.1% sterilization rate.

Redefining the Future of Home Hydration

Billed as a cross-border feast for the global tech community, the highly anticipated event brings together renowned scientists and leaders in the technology field. Over a thousand guests from more than 50 countries and regions have gathered at the iconic venue, including senior industry experts, global core distributors, mainstream international media, and key opinion leaders. Together, they are witnessing the global debut of Dreame’s new flagship water purifiers while engaging in in-depth discussions on smart technology to collaboratively shape the future of home living.

From the S1’s ice storage to the U06 Pro’s pioneering washing tech, Dreame’s new duo comprehensively covers key household water scenarios. The era of competing solely on hardware specifications is over; the future is about delivering disruptive, innovative experiences that empower and redefine daily scenarios. With the “DREAME NEXT” launch, Dreame has delivered its answer, cementing its position as a global leader in intelligent home innovation and unlocking a more convenient way to hydrate.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/.