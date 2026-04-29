Mihaela Berciu Announces Leadership Keynote on AI and EI

Mihaela Berciu, Architect of Leaders, has announced expanded keynote speaking and advisory engagements centered on leadership decision-making in the age of artificial intelligence. Her latest body of work examines how emotional intelligence influences judgment, trust, clarity, and executive presence as organizations integrate AI into daily operations and strategic planning.

With nearly two decades of experience working with founders, CEOs, and senior executives, Mihaela Berciu has developed a perspective that places human capability at the center of technological change. Rather than treating AI as a standalone technology issue, she frames adoption as a leadership challenge requiring discernment, self-awareness, and the ability to guide teams through uncertainty.

Her current keynote, Leading at the Edge of Intelligence: When AI Meets EI, is being presented to organizations across Europe and international markets. The keynote explores how leaders can remain effective while navigating rapid shifts in automation, analytics, and machine-assisted decision systems.

Leadership Beyond Technical Adoption

Many organizations continue to invest in AI tools, systems, and training. Yet implementation often stalls when leadership teams underestimate the human factors that determine whether change is trusted, adopted, and sustained. According to Berciu, technology may improve speed and access to information, but it does not replace emotional maturity or strategic judgment.

She notes that leadership pressure often increases during periods of innovation. Executives are expected to move quickly, communicate clearly, and make decisions with incomplete information. In that environment, emotional intelligence becomes a practical leadership asset rather than a soft skill.

“AI doesn’t create the problems I see in leadership teams. It reveals them. And then it scales them.”

That perspective has positioned Berciu as a specialist voice in a growing conversation. Her work focuses not only on what AI can do for a business, but what it requires from the people leading it.

Proprietary Frameworks for Executive Transformation

Berciu’s methodology is informed by advanced academic training, including Cambridge University certification, an MBA from the American International University, and studies at Oxford. Her professional approach combines structured leadership development with deeper behavioral insight.

She is also the creator of two proprietary frameworks, the Core Values Model™ and the From Doing to Being Leadership Paradox. These models are designed to help leaders identify internal patterns that may limit performance, communication, or strategic presence.

The Core Values Model™ focuses on alignment between leadership behavior and core principles, particularly under pressure. The From Doing to Being Leadership Paradox examines the transition many executives face when technical competence alone is no longer enough to lead at higher levels.

Together, these frameworks support a broader conversation about sustainable authority, resilience, and executive identity in complex business environments.

The Human Dimension of AI Strategy

As companies adopt automation and predictive systems, leadership teams often concentrate on efficiency metrics, integration plans, and cost structures. Berciu argues that these priorities are necessary but incomplete.

She emphasizes that leaders still shape culture, influence trust, and determine whether teams respond to change with confidence or resistance. When emotional intelligence is overlooked, communication weakens, misalignment grows, and technology initiatives can lose momentum.

Her advisory work addresses questions such as how leaders maintain presence in increasingly digital environments, how they preserve sound judgment when data is abundant, and how they lead people through change without losing connection or accountability.

This viewpoint has gained relevance as organizations seek stronger returns on AI investment while managing workforce concerns and evolving customer expectations.

International Speaking and Executive Advisory Growth

Berciu’s recent expansion into keynote speaking reflects increasing demand for leadership perspectives that bridge innovation and human capability. Her sessions are designed for senior audiences seeking strategic insight rather than trend commentary.

Topics include executive decision-making under uncertainty, the role of emotional intelligence in innovation, authority in times of disruption, and how leaders can remain grounded while operating in fast-changing environments.

Her work continues to resonate with organizations that recognize successful transformation depends not only on tools, but on the quality of leadership guiding implementation.

ABOUT MIHAELA BERCIU

Mihaela Berciu is a leadership expert, executive coach, and keynote speaker focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and emotional intelligence in modern leadership. With nearly two decades of experience advising founders, CEOs, and senior executives, she is known for frameworks including the Core Values Model™ and the From Doing to Being Leadership Paradox. Her work centers on leadership presence, clarity, and decision-making in complex environments. Learn more at Mihaela Berciu . She also maintains a professional presence on LinkedIn and Instagram . Contact: mihaela@berciu.com