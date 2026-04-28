Breaking the Rules of Competition: iCAUR Builds a New Global Model for the Boxy SUV Era

As the global automotive industry faces intensifying price competition and narrowing differentiation, iCAUR is advancing a new approach to growth—one that moves beyond specifications and pricing toward long-term value creation. At the 2026 iCAUR Global Partners Conference, the brand presented its strategy to define a new category within the rapidly expanding boxy SUV segment.

The market share of the boxy vehicle Is increasing rapidly, driven by a shift in consumer demand, as vehicles increasingly serve as expressions of identity rather than purely functional products. In response, iCAUR is positioning itself as a category creator, focusing on design clarity, real-world usability, and emotional connection.

Ms. Wang Yu, Vice President of iCAUR International, emphasized that sustainable growth requires a fundamental shift in industry thinking.

“When the industry focuses on price and specifications, we need to ask a more fundamental question: are we truly creating value—for users and for our partners?” she said.

Building on this vision, iCAUR is developing an ecosystem-driven business model. Through the i-CARE service brand, the company plans to establish 2,000 service outlets globally, ensuring consistent and long-term customer engagement. At the same time, the i-LIFE ecosystem introduces large-scale customization, with over 1,000 configuration options designed to meet diverse user needs.

“We are not just selling vehicles. We are building a system that supports long-term engagement and sustainable growth,” Wang Yu added.

This approach transforms customization into a core driver of user experience. In China, nearly 90% of iCAUR owners modify their vehicles, the model has already demonstrated strong potential.

At the product level, iCAUR’s dual-line strategy further supports its global expansion. The V-series focuses on rugged design and bold exploration, while the X-series represents future intelligent mobility. Models such as the V23 and V27 have already achieved strong performance across key international markets, validating the global relevance of the brand’s design-led approach.

“Classic design is a universal language. It allows us to connect with users globally without relying on price competition,” Wang Yu noted.

Looking ahead, iCAUR aims to achieve annual sales of over 1 million units by 2030, building a global ecosystem where user value and partner profitability grow together.