Coveti Revolutionizes Luxury Fashion with the Launch of the ‘Blind Network’ and Agentic Commerce Integration

Coveti, the premier curated marketplace for undiscovered luxury, today announced the official launch of its “Blind Network.” This innovative liquidity protocol connects modern consumers with restricted, high-end inventory from over 500 heritage boutiques in Milan and Paris. Alongside this network, Coveti is introducing advanced Agentic Commerce capabilities, transforming the shopping experience from manual search to AI-driven curation.

As the retail landscape shifts toward autonomous AI agents, Coveti is at the forefront, bridging the gap between invisible talent and the global market. The Blind Network allows shoppers to access exclusive items that brands traditionally cannot list on public-facing platforms, sourced anonymously to maintain brand prestige while providing unparalleled access to the world’s most sought-after inventory.

Coveti maintains that the future of luxury is defined not just by the purchase, but by the discovery process itself. By integrating the Blind Network with Agentic Commerce, the platform is moving beyond traditional keyword searches. This transition allows AI agents to understand complex user intent—enabling a customer to simply request styling for an event like a wedding in Lake Como and receive a curated selection of designer dresses from boutiques that were previously inaccessible to the public.

Key Features of the Launch Include:

The Blind Network: Secure access to off-market inventory from heritage European boutiques.

Secure access to off-market inventory from heritage European boutiques. AI Fashion Agents: Intent-based discovery that replaces traditional filtering with conversational, personalized curation.

Intent-based discovery that replaces traditional filtering with conversational, personalized curation. Global Logistics: Express shipping and automated duties handling to over 190 countries.

Express shipping and automated duties handling to over 190 countries. Curated Occasion Wear: Specialized focus on high-intent categories, such as the ideal collections of wedding guest dresses, tailored to the user’s specific event and style profile.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Coveti’s mission to serve as a bridge for independent designers and heritage boutiques, ensuring that exceptional craftsmanship remains visible and accessible in an increasingly automated digital economy.

About Coveti

Coveti is a luxury fashion marketplace and personal AI fashion agent that connects consumers with independent designers and exclusive global boutiques. By leveraging Agentic Commerce and a proprietary liquidity protocol, Coveti provides 100% authentic luxury goods, sourced from the fashion capitals of the world. From Tbilisi to Lagos, Coveti identifies the talent shaping the future of luxury.