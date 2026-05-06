Holland Injury Law, LLC Celebrates 30+ Years and $250 Million Recovered For Clients

Holland Injury Law, LLC, a St. Louis-based personal injury law firm, is marking a major milestone with more than 30 years of experience and over $250 million recovered across vehicle accident cases in Missouri. This milestone highlights decades of work representing individuals in vehicle accident and personal injury litigation.

Over the course of its practice, the firm has handled thousands of cases involving car, truck, and rideshare accidents. This experience reflects the firm’s long-standing involvement in cases involving insurance claims, liability disputes, and financial recovery following collisions.

The firm’s casework has spanned a wide range of circumstances, including multi-vehicle collisions, commercial trucking incidents, and cases involving severe or catastrophic injuries. Over time, this body of work has contributed to a broad portfolio of outcomes across different claim types and levels of complexity. The firm has also represented clients across both urban and rural areas of Missouri, reflecting the varied nature of vehicle accident cases throughout the state.

Recent data continues to reflect the scale of vehicle accidents across Missouri. State officials have reported a third consecutive year of declining traffic fatalities , with 911 deaths recorded in 2025 compared to 955 the previous year, representing a 5% decrease. Over a three-year period, fatalities have dropped by approximately 14%, marking the first sustained decline of this kind since 2019.

Since its founding, Holland Injury Law, LLC has maintained a consistent emphasis on vehicle accident litigation, supporting clients through the legal process from initial case evaluation through resolution. The firm’s work spans cases involving complex liability issues, serious injuries, and high-value claims. Reaching more than $250 million in recoveries over three decades highlights its long-standing focus on vehicle accident cases across the state.

As part of its continued work in the field, Holland Injury Law, LLC remains focused on representing individuals involved in vehicle accident cases across Missouri. The firm continues to handle a steady volume of claims each year, reflecting the ongoing presence of vehicle-related incidents across the state and the consistent demand for legal services in this area.

About Holland Injury Law

Holland Injury Law is a St. Louis-based personal injury law firm with more than 30 years of experience representing injured clients across Missouri. The firm focuses on vehicle accident cases, including car, truck, and rideshare incidents, and has recovered over $250 million for more than 7,000 clients. The firm provides legal support throughout every stage of the claims process, from investigation to resolution.

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