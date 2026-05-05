Zonklast Studios Debuts in Amsterdam; Announces International Production Slate Led by “Achilles Returns”

The European film landscape gains a sophisticated new bridge to the North American market with the official April 20th opening of Zonklast Studios. Headquartered in the strategic cinematic hub of Amsterdam at Poortland 66, the boutique production house is dedicated to high-concept international dramas and fluid trans-Atlantic co-productions.

The launch of Zonklast Studios marks a deliberate and strategic evolution in Shores’ creative output. By establishing a base in the Netherlands, a country renowned for its international outlook and linguistic versatility, the studio is positioned to facilitate more fluid co-productions between the US and EU markets. Shores intends for Zonklast to serve as a sanctuary for stories that transcend borders and genres, combining American production standards with European creative sensibilities.

Strategic Partnership: “Achilles Returns”

Zonklast Studios marks its arrival by joining the production team of the upcoming international feature “Achilles Returns,” directed by George Tounas. Serving as Assistant Producer, founder SunnyJ Shores identifies the project as the studio’s primary breakaway move into high-profile, global storytelling. This project serves as a cornerstone of the studio’s rebranding, highlighting a commitment to international cinema that moves away from the tropes of Shores’ early career.

“Achilles Returns is exactly the kind of project that aligns with the future of Zonklast Studios,” Shores notes. “It’s bold, it’s international, and it explores narrative depths that resonate with a global audience. Working with George Tounas has been an inspiring experience, and I am thrilled to support his vision as our first major European-linked collaboration”.

Expanding the In-House Slate: “Socks to Shabbies”

Bolstering its internal development slate, Zonklast Studios has officially greenlit its first dedicated in-house film project: “Socks to Shabbies.” This production embodies the studio’s strategic pivot toward high-concept international dramas. The project signifies a

definitive shift from the shocks and thrills of Shores’ early career in the horror genre toward narratives that more deeply explore the human condition on a global stage.

Socks to Shabbies is designed to be the flagship of Zonklast’s internal portfolio, emphasizing character-driven storytelling that remains accessible to both English-speaking and European markets. This move reflects the studio’s broader mission to produce content that is not only entertaining but intellectually and emotionally resonant across diverse cultural landscapes.

Foundational Expertise and Mentorship

While the studio is a new entity in the Netherlands, it is built upon a foundation of rigorous American production standards. Shores credits much of her professional growth and boots-on-the-ground production knowledge to her time working alongside Mathew at MMH Productions.

“I learned an immense amount during my tenure with MMH Productions,” says SunnyJ Shores. “Working with Mathew on my first projects as a producer provided me with the essential toolkit and industry insight necessary to navigate the complexities of film production. I will always value that time and the mentorship I received; it was the catalyst that allowed me to eventually step out and build my own vision with Zonklast Studios”.

The Move to Amsterdam: A Strategic Gateway

The relocation to Amsterdam is not merely a change of address but a strategic entry into the heart of the European film landscape. Located near major transit hubs and historic creative centers, the new headquarters at Poortland 66 offers an ideal base for an entertainment hub.

“Zonklast Studios is built on the idea of connectivity,” Shores explains. “We are now perfectly positioned to bridge the gap between the Reno-based roots of my career and the limitless potential of the EU market”.

Media & Industry Links

About Zonklast Studios: Zonklast Studios is a boutique production house founded by SunnyJ Shores. Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the studio specializes in international co-productions and narrative dramas.

About SunnyJ Shores: SunnyJ Shores is an international film producer formerly based in Reno, Nevada. Known for her early work with MMH Productions, she is currently focused on expanding her portfolio through Zonklast Studios and international collaborations like Achilles Returns.