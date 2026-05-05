Burgerizzr Acquires Majority Stake in Shovel to Strengthen Saudi Specialty Coffee Leadership

Burgerizzr, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands, has officially acquired a majority stake in Shovel Roastery, a fast-growing specialty coffee roaster founded in 2020. The strategic acquisition marks a significant step toward strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position in the premium coffee market.

Shovel Roastery has quickly established itself as a key player in the Kingdom’s specialty coffee scene. Operating seven branches across Riyadh, the company is recognized as an SCA-certified roastery with deep expertise in green coffee evaluation, roasting, and cupping. Its expanding footprint includes partnerships with more than 270 cafés across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, alongside distribution through over 35 specialty coffee retailers.

With a growing customer base exceeding 21,000 across the Kingdom, Shovel has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and consistency in specialty coffee production.

Strategic Growth & Vision Alignment

The acquisition aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and strengthen the non-oil food and beverage sector. Saudi Arabia’s specialty coffee market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, now boasting over 5,130 coffee outlets — making it the largest branded coffee market in the Middle East.

By combining Burgerizzr’s operational scale and market reach with Shovel’s specialty coffee expertise, the partnership is set to unlock new growth opportunities. This includes expanding retail presence, launching innovative coffee products, and meeting increasing consumer demand for premium coffee experiences across Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region.

Industry Impact

This deal reflects a broader trend of consolidation within the F&B sector, as established brands invest in high-growth verticals such as specialty coffee. It also highlights the rise of local Saudi brands as regional leaders, contributing to the Kingdom’s evolving consumer landscape.

About Shovel Roastery

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Riyadh, Shovel Roastery is a specialty coffee brand dedicated to delivering high-quality coffee through advanced roasting techniques and carefully sourced beans. The company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s premium coffee culture.