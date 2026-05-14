As the United Kingdom continues to advance its cryptocurrency regulatory framework, the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) registration application submitted by SKHTU Exchange has entered the review stage. With the initiation of the review process, the compliance progress of SKHTU Exchange has become a focal point of industry attention.

Public information shows that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implements a registration management system for enterprises related to crypto assets. All platforms providing relevant services locally must go through the crypto asset business registration process. Unlike the filing system in some regions, the FCA places greater emphasis on substantive review, with clear requirements for the operational structure, risk control, and fund management systems of applicant institutions.

In terms of specific review, the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing mechanism is one of the core review priorities. The platform must establish a complete customer identification system (KYC) and traceable fund flow records. At the same time, the mechanism for identifying and reporting abnormal transactions has also become a key element in the review process.

In addition to user and fund compliance requirements, the FCA will focus on the fund management mechanism and technical security architecture of SKHTU Exchange, and will assess the overall stress tolerance of the platform under extreme market conditions or unexpected situations. For crypto trading platforms, this serves as a critical basis for regulators to determine their sustainable operation.

Under the above framework, the FCA application of SKHTU Exchange has entered the regulatory review process. It is understood that the platform is continuously advancing the relevant review work in accordance with regulatory requirements.

For a cryptocurrency trading platform, obtaining FCA registration is a critical threshold for entering the local market. Whether it can pass the regulatory review of the United Kingdom also affects, to some extent, its compliance recognition in the international market. Currently, the progress of the FCA application of SKHTU Exchange may serve as an important basis for evaluating its expansion path into the European market.