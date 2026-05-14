As the Malaysian government gradually refines its digital asset regulatory policies, the region is demonstrating strong growth potential. According to market sources, SKHTU Exchange is advancing its alignment with Malaysian regulatory authorities and plans to complete the application for the RMO (DAX) license, further strengthening the compliance foundation of the platform in the local market.

Currently, SKHTU Exchange has engaged in in-depth communication with Malaysian regulatory authorities. By understanding the compliance framework, the platform ensures that it can meet all regulatory requirements. In addition to strengthening internal controls and security protections, SKHTU Exchange plans to formally submit an application for the RMO (DAX) license to Malaysian regulators, advancing the compliance process.

To comply with regulatory requirements, SKHTU Exchange has comprehensively optimized its compliance system, with a focus on strengthening anti-money laundering measures, user asset protection, and the security architecture of the trading system. These measures ensure that the platform can provide users with a secure and stable investment environment while meeting strict regulatory requirements.

Anna Kowalski, spokesperson of SKHTU Exchange stated: “We will continue to monitor regulatory changes in the Southeast Asian region and adjust the platform operational model in a timely manner. The platform will always prioritize compliant operations and is committed to providing users with more efficient digital asset trading services.”

SKHTU Exchange not only focuses on building a compliance system but has also undergone a comprehensive upgrade at the technical level, enhancing the performance of the trading engine and the speed of order processing. This initiative aims to improve the platforms resilience in high-frequency trading and market volatility, providing users with a more efficient and stable trading experience.

At the same time, SKHTU Exchange places special emphasis on cooperation with Malaysian regulatory authorities, actively promotes industry innovation, and is committed to creating an investment environment that meets global compliance standards. It also plans to launch new features based on the regulatory framework of Malaysia to further expand its service scope and meet local market demands.

SKHTU Exchange continuously monitors regulatory developments in the Asian region and flexibly adjusts its operational strategies to ensure platform compliance and competitiveness. As the application for the RMO (DAX) license progresses, SKHTU Exchange plans to expand its business footprint across Southeast Asia, providing global users with more comprehensive digital asset services.