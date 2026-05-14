Anthropic Warns Investors Against Unauthorized Secondary Market Share Offerings

Anthropic has updated its website to warn investors that several private investment and secondary market platforms are not authorized to facilitate sales or transfers involving the company’s shares. The warning comes as demand for exposure to AI companies continues to rise across secondary markets and alternative investment platforms.

On its support page, Anthropic stated that any sale or transfer of its stock offered through certain firms “is void and will not be recognized on our books and records.”

The company specifically named Open Doors Partners, Unicorns Exchange, Pachamama Capital, Lionheart Ventures, Hiive for new offerings, Forge Global for new offerings, Sydecar, and Upmarket as unauthorized providers of access to buy or sell Anthropic shares.

Responses From Investment Platforms

Forge Global told TechCrunch that it believed its inclusion on Anthropic’s list was a mistake.

“We are working with Anthropic to remove Forge’s name from this alert,” the company said. “Forge does not facilitate transactions in any private company’s shares without the explicit approval of the company.”

Forge later updated its Anthropic listing with a warning stating that any transactions not approved by Anthropic’s board would not be recognized on the company’s records. The page had previously stated that accredited investors could purchase Anthropic stock through the platform.

Sydecar also responded, saying it only operates in an administrative role.

“The company does not buy or sell securities or solicit transactions in any private companies,” Sydecar said in a statement. The company added that sponsors using its platform are required to confirm that they reviewed transfer restrictions and obtained any necessary approvals from the issuer.

Unicorns Exchange similarly stated that it acts only as an introduction platform connecting buyers and sellers.

According to spokesperson Iris Harpaz, the company received more than 50 inquiries from institutional investors seeking Anthropic shares during the past three months. Harpaz said the total demand exceeded $1 trillion.

She also said Unicorns Exchange had been approached by investment funds offering limited partner interests tied to special purpose vehicles, or SPVs, holding Anthropic shares.

However, Harpaz stated that no transactions were completed because the funds involved could not prove they had authorization from Anthropic to sell those interests.

“In light of these developments, we have ceased marketing Anthropic-related opportunities to potential buyers,” Harpaz said.

Hiive also defended its practices. Spokesperson Dakota Betts said the company supports issuer approval requirements and that all share transfers facilitated through Hiive receive authorization from the issuer.

Growing Secondary Market Demand For AI Companies

Anthropic’s warning comes as secondary market platforms increasingly offer investment products tied to private AI companies.

The article noted that Anthropic, reportedly seeking new funding at a $900 billion valuation, has become one of the most sought-after private AI companies among secondary market investors.

Some investment products provide indirect exposure through tokenized securities, derivative contracts, SPVs, or secondary share holdings rather than ownership of actual company stock.

Crypto companies, including OKX, have also introduced products tied to AI companies. These include pre-IPO perpetual futures contracts designed to track secondary market valuations without transferring direct ownership of shares.

SPVs differ from derivatives because they may hold actual equity stakes in private companies. In some cases, those stakes come from official investors. In others, the equity may originate from distressed asset sales, including holdings liquidated during the bankruptcy of FTX.

The article also noted that some claims involving private equity exposure may be fraudulent.

Anthropic Reiterates Transfer Restrictions

Anthropic stated that both its preferred and common shares remain subject to transfer restrictions requiring approval from the company’s board of directors.

According to the company, any share transfer or sale completed without board approval is invalid.

Anthropic also stated that SPVs are not permitted to acquire its shares.

“We do not permit special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to acquire Anthropic stock and any transfer of shares to an SPV are void under our transfer restrictions,” the company wrote on its website.

The company added that investment offers involving Anthropic financing rounds through SPVs are prohibited.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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