Waves 4 Longevity Announces Expansion of Sleep and Brain Longevity Platform Ahead of 2027 Book Release

Waves 4 Longevity® announced the continued expansion of its neuroscience based sleep optimization and brain longevity platform as founders Ana Casas, MD and Victoria Dhar, MSc prepare for the January 19, 2027 release of their upcoming Forbes Books title, Take Back Your Sleep: The Science-Based Strategy for Deep Sleep, Brain Longevity, and Peak Performance.

Founded by a mother-daughter team blending clinical medicine and neuroscience, the company focuses on helping high-performing professionals improve restorative sleep, nervous system regulation, cognitive resilience, and long term brain health. The company’s growing ecosystem includes its patent-pending online program Waves 4 Longevity®, an upcoming companion app to the book, and its forthcoming book release.

A Mission Inspired by Family and Brain Health

The origins of Waves 4 Longevity® are deeply personal. Dr. Ana Casas spent years caring for her grandmother, Martina, who lived to nearly 106 years old. Witnessing both the resilience of aging and the effects of cognitive decline later in life inspired a lifelong commitment to understanding how to protect brain health and improve quality of life through preventive strategies.

That mission eventually became a shared passion between Dr. Casas and her daughter, Victoria Dhar, MSc.

“This mission became deeply personal for us through our family’s experience with aging and memory decline,” said Ana Casas, MD. “We realized that protecting the brain cannot begin after symptoms appear. It must begin years earlier through the daily biological rhythms that shape how we age.”

The founders state that their work was created in response to growing concerns surrounding chronic stress, burnout, sleep disruption, and cognitive overload in modern professional life.

Reframing Sleep as a Foundation for Performance

According to the founders, many people focus on sleep quantity while overlooking the importance of deep and REM sleep, which are critical for emotional regulation, recovery, memory consolidation, and brain detoxification.

“What most people misunderstand about sleep is that it is not passive,” said Ana Casas, MD. “Deep sleep is one of the most biologically active and restorative processes in the human body. It is when the brain detoxifies, consolidates memory, regulates emotion, and restores the systems that determine how we think, feel, and perform.”

Waves 4 Longevity® approaches sleep as a biological driver of long term cognitive performance and resilience rather than simply a wellness topic. The program’s methodology combines neuroscience, EEG-informed insight, lifestyle medicine, and proprietary sound-based brainwave entrainment to support restorative sleep and nervous system recovery.

“We are living in a world where people are exhausted but still expected to operate at a high level every day,” said Victoria Dhar, MSc. “Our mission is to help people understand that deep restorative sleep is not a luxury. It is a biological necessity for resilience, clarity, longevity, and sustainable success.”

Bridging Medicine and Modern Neuroscience

Dr. Casas brings more than thirty years of experience in Internal Medicine, Longevity Medicine, and clinical research to the mother-daughter team. She is also a Certified Principal Medical Research Investigator and Longevity Physician with private medical practice in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where she has worked extensively with executives and high-performing professionals.

Victoria Dhar MSc. specializes in clinical sleep neuroscience, stress physiology, and behavior change focused on nervous system regulation and restorative sleep optimization.

Together, the mother-daughter team created Waves 4 Longevity® to translate sleep neuroscience into practical, science-based tools designed to support modern life, deep sleep,brain health, and long-term well-being.

“Our goal is to bridge cutting-edge neuroscience with practical tools that people can actually use in real life, especially those navigating stress, travel, jet lag, demanding schedules, and constant cognitive demand,” said Ana Casas, MD.

Their programs are specifically designed for professionals, founders, entrepreneurs, and executives seeking sustainable performance without sacrificing emotional well-being, energy, or long term cognitive health.

Building a Broader Sleep and Longevity Ecosystem

Their upcoming book, Take Back Your Sleep: The Science Based Strategy for Deep Sleep, Brain Longevity, and Peak Performance, will be published by Forbes Books on January 19, 2027. It will be available for pre-order in mid-August 2026.

The book explores the neuroscience behind restorative sleep while offering practical strategies designed to improve deep sleep, cognitive recovery, emotional resilience, and nervous system regulation.

Alongside the book release, the founders are also developing the Take Back Your Sleep companion app, designed to make the neuroscience-based sleep optimization tools discussed in the book more accessible for individuals navigating demanding schedules and chronic stress.

The founders describe the program, book, and app as interconnected parts of a larger mission focused on helping people restore energy, clarity, resilience, and optimize brain function through restorative sleep.

“What we offer is for the ones who don’t just want to live, but want to feel fully alive and accomplish every goal they set for themselves,” said Victoria Dhar, MSc..

As public conversations around burnout, longevity, and mental performance continue to grow, they aim to help redefine how restorative sleep is understood in modern culture through science-based strategies and practical application.

About Waves 4 Longevity®

Waves 4 Longevity® is a neuroscience-based brain health and sleep optimization online program founded by Ana Casas, MD and Victoria Dhar, MSc.. The patent-pending, online program focuses on achieving deep restorative sleep, nervous system regulation, cognitive resilience, and long term brain longevity through science-based education and practical application. The program combines EEG-informed insights, lifestyle medicine strategies, and proprietary sound-based brainwave entrainment technology to support deeper restorative sleep, enhanced brain detoxification, nervous system regulation, and peak cognitive performance.

Learn more at Waves 4 Longevity website . Social platforms include Instagram @takebackyoursleep , @victoria_dhar , and @dranacasasmd . Business contact email: drcasas@anacasasmd.com .