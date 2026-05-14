Let’s Get Social Returns to ICSC Las Vegas 2026 with Expanded Sponsor Roster

Let’s Get Social, the annual networking gathering held in conjunction with ICSC Las Vegas, will return on Monday, May 18, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM PT at The Sports Bar inside the ARIA Resort & Casino. The 2026 edition marks the event’s twelfth year and is supported by an expanded group of platinum and gold sponsors representing brokerage, technology, media, and content sectors within the commercial real estate industry.

Registration is available online at https://forms.gle/jYdxdsSMY6TkHKm26

The event began in 2015, when David Perlmutter of Perlmutter Properties suggested to Linda Day Harrison of The Broker List that the commercial real estate professionals who had developed working relationships through social media should meet in person during ICSC. The first gathering was organized informally, with hosts covering the bar tab. In the years since, the event has been held annually on the Sunday before ICSC Las Vegas opens, at the same venue, drawing brokers, owners, developers, marketers, technology founders, and others active in the industry’s online community.

The 2026 platinum sponsors are MoVO Media Marketing, SIOR Global, Forza Commercial, REsimplifi, Inc., Legend Commercial, The Dirt Dog Pod, Coldwell Banker Commercial, and CREi Summit. The gold sponsors are Buildout, Anchor Retail, and CREgrow. Sponsor funding underwrites the open bar and event production for attendees who register and pick up a name badge.

Let’s Get Social is co-hosted in 2026 by Quiet Valor, theBrokerList, CRE Press Releases, and ProofStacking. The event was co-founded by David Perlmutter, Linda Day Harrison, and Sarah Malcolm, who continue to be involved in its organization.

“The event exists because professionals who work together online benefit from meeting face to face at least once a year,” said Linda Day Harrison, founder of theBrokerList. “The sponsor list and host group have grown each year, but the purpose has not changed.”

ICSC Las Vegas 2026, organized by the International Council of Shopping Centers, runs May 18–20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with pre-show receptions held Sunday, May 17. Let’s Get Social is an independent event and is not affiliated with or organized by ICSC.

Attendance at Let’s Get Social requires advance registration for a name badge, which is provided at no cost while supplies last.